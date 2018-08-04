Michael Jordan Supports LeBron James in Wake of Donald Trump’s Tweet

After president Donald Trump criticized LeBron James on Twitter, and simultaneously expressed his preference for Michael Jordan, the Charlotte Hornets owner and six-time NBA champion backed James through a spokesperson:

Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan’s official statement, via spokesperson, in wake of Donald Trump tweet referencing him and LeBron James: “I support LJ. He’s doing an amazing job for his community.” — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 4, 2018

Trump directly insulted James’ intelligence, claiming that CNN’s Don Lemon made him “look smart, which isn’t easy to do” during a recent interview. The post ended with: “I like Mike!”

Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do. I like Mike! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2018

