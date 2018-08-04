Michael Jordan Supports LeBron James in Wake of Donald Trump’s Tweet

by August 04, 2018
1,855

After president Donald Trump criticized LeBron James on Twitter, and simultaneously expressed his preference for Michael Jordan, the Charlotte Hornets owner and six-time NBA champion backed James through a spokesperson:

Trump directly insulted James’ intelligence, claiming that CNN’s Don Lemon made him “look smart, which isn’t easy to do” during a recent interview. The post ended with: “I like Mike!”

