NBA Players React to Manu Ginobili’s Retirement

by August 28, 2018
After sixteen memorable years, San Antonio Spurs legend Manu Ginobili announced his retirement from the NBA on Monday. Manu was a two-time All-Star and four-time champion.

Other hoopers immediately hopped on Twitter to pay tribute and thank the Argentinian for his immense contributions to the game:

Salute, Manu!

