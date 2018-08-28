NBA Players React to Manu Ginobili’s Retirement

After sixteen memorable years, San Antonio Spurs legend Manu Ginobili announced his retirement from the NBA on Monday. Manu was a two-time All-Star and four-time champion.

Today, with a wide range of feelings, I’m announcing my retirement from basketball. IMMENSE GRATITUDE to everyone (family, friends, teammates, coaches, staff, fans) involved in my life in the last 23 years. It’s been a fabulous journey. Way beyond my wildest dreams. pic.twitter.com/3MLCUtmd6K — Manu Ginobili (@manuginobili) August 27, 2018

Other hoopers immediately hopped on Twitter to pay tribute and thank the Argentinian for his immense contributions to the game:

@manuginobili Congratulations on one helluva career brother! It was a pleasure to match up against you over the years. Regular season, Finals, National Team, didn’t matter was always a treat! The game of basketball has you to thank for the most swag move in.. — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 28, 2018

basketball right now which is the “Euro Step”!!!! God bless you, thanks for the playing the game the right way and for the competition!!! 🇦🇷 🙏🏾💯 — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 28, 2018

Congrats on an amazing career @manuginobili. You embody how basketball is meant to be played. With Passion, joy, and obviously a Champion through and through. Inspiration many sir. pic.twitter.com/Z86WgYFVMk — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) August 27, 2018

@manuginobili Thank you for the unbelievable 16 years we shared on the court together! You are a true friend and I wish you all the best. #GraciasManu — Tony Parker (@tonyparker) August 28, 2018

.@manuginobili You are true champion my friend and one of the best I have ever matched up with. Enjoy life after the game hermano. You deserve that and more. pic.twitter.com/g5qtYlsNMA — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) August 28, 2018

Manu – you’re a living legend. Thank you for all the great moments and showing us how to be a leader on and off the court. It was an honor to watch you at work. https://t.co/8Av5tLUNNH — Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) August 28, 2018

Congrats on an amazing career @manuginobili! Won everything on every level! Unbelievable 🙌🏼🙌🏼 #legend — Kristaps Porzingis (@kporzee) August 28, 2018

Thank you for being a fierce competitor on the court @manuginobili, impacted the game for generations to come! 🙏🏾 #Ginoooooooooobili — Chris Paul (@CP3) August 28, 2018

One of the reasons I wear number 20! Congrats @manuginobili on a great career! pic.twitter.com/rA2wewYbKV — Gordon Hayward (@gordonhayward) August 28, 2018

One of the best to ever do it. Thank you @manuginobili for pushing the game forward and for showing players all around the world what i true champion looks like. #HOF — DWade (@DwyaneWade) August 27, 2018

Manuuuuuu! Noooooo! There has been no one like you, and there won’t be again. You have made us all proud. Enjoy your beautiful family and the next stage of your journey. — David Robinson (@DavidtheAdmiral) August 27, 2018

I competed against you for 9 years. I sat through countless pregame meetings discussing how not to let you go to your left hand because when you do, you’re impossible to stop! Then, I became your teammate and got to witness first hand how you bring way more value to a team than pic.twitter.com/JJYbvXNToE — LaMarcus Aldridge (@aldridge_12) August 27, 2018

just scoring. You’re a ultimate competitor and a “team first” kind of guy. You lift the culture in an organization just by simply being around. You were even successful in getting me to participate in more team activities than I have in my entire career. It was an honor competing — LaMarcus Aldridge (@aldridge_12) August 27, 2018

against you, but even better competing with you on my side. Thanks Manu! — LaMarcus Aldridge (@aldridge_12) August 27, 2018

Congrats @manuginobili on an amazing career. Great player. Fierce competitor. Winner. Next stop: HOF — Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) August 27, 2018

Hell of a career @manuginobili . One of the best to ever do it. Pick and roll genius. Euro-step king. Hated trying to force you right in the pnr knowing you would still snake back to the left hand. I’ve borrowed a lot of your moves and set-ups. The game will miss you ! — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) August 27, 2018

What a player @manuginobili! A pleasure to compete against you and enjoy your greatness. Congrats! — Steve Nash (@SteveNash) August 27, 2018

The Euro Step Legend will be missed! Fair to say he changed the game in a unique way! Congrats on a beyond amazing career @manuginobili !! — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) August 27, 2018

It’s a real honor to have competed against you, @manuginobili ! The definition of a winner ! #GraciasManu pic.twitter.com/dkIlk0y13c — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) August 27, 2018

Witnessed pure greatness for many years to see a Legend leave. Thank You. @manuginobili pic.twitter.com/QbfkQVUCSu — D’Angelo Russell (@Dloading) August 27, 2018

THANK YOU For Teaching Me What It’s Like To Be A Real PRO On And Off The Court @manuginobili The Game Will Miss You & Forever Remember You!! pic.twitter.com/ahWJxait4r — Dejounte Murray (@DejounteMurray) August 27, 2018

@manuginobili , you were the main person I looked at when deciding I was gonna be a 6th man for good. Your style, talent, competitiveness, and will to win will be truly missed. Nothing but respect! #best6thman pic.twitter.com/gHsjX9yPvY — Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) August 27, 2018

THANK YOU for absolutely everything you have done for basketball. A role model for all of us that love this wonderful sport. Fortunate to have shared locker room with you the last 2 years.#GraciasManu pic.twitter.com/HBJDvjIw2j — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) August 27, 2018

Salute, Manu!

