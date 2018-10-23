Rajon Rondo Calls Chris Paul a ‘Horrible Teammate,’ Denies Spitting on Him 😳

by October 23, 2018
3,058

In the wake of the Lakers-Rockets brawl this past weekend, Rajon Rondo continues to deny that he intentionally spit on Chris Paul, causing the altercation to spiral out of control.

According to ESPN, in making its decisions on penalties, the NBA analyzed court-side footage that appeared to show Rondo spitting. He eventually got hit with a three-game suspension, with CP3 getting two games.

Here’s what the L.A. point guard had to say about the incident on Tuesday, via ESPN:

“This is the only time I’m going to address this. I had a mouthpiece in my mouth and I was exasperated because I was about to tell him to ‘get the [expletive] out of here.’

“Look at my body language [in the video]. My hands on my hips. I turn away for a second. Look at Eric [Gordon] and Melo in the video. If they saw me spit, they would have turned their face up or something. They had no reaction.

“Of course, the NBA went with [Paul’s] side because I got three games and he got two. Everyone wants to believe Chris Paul is a good guy. They don’t know he’s a horrible teammate. They don’t know how he treats people. Look at what he did last year when he was in LA; trying to get to the Clippers locker room. They don’t want to believe he’s capable of taunting and igniting an incident.

” … He comes out and says I spit and the media sides with that.”

Rondo went on to say that he believes the evidence has been tampered with and the story twisted:

“Y’all are playing me with these tricks or these mind games, tampering with the evidence. Ain’t no way that I intentionally spit on you with my body language the way it was. One, if I spit on you, bottom line, there is not going to be no finger-pointing. If you felt that I just spit on you, then all bets are off. Two, look at my body language. If I spit on you on purpose, I’m going to be ready for a man to swing on me. You ain’t going to have my hands on my hip and my head look away at someone if I spit on them. After the [expletive] goes down, within 30 seconds, you run and tell the sideline reporters that I spit on you? If I spit on you, you are trying to get to me. You not trying to make up a story so you can look like a good guy. It makes no sense to me.

“I was going to let it rest. I wasn’t going to say much. But now I have kids and I teach my kids to speak up for themselves and don’t let the world tell their story.”

Glen “Big Baby” Davis, a former teammate of Rondo and CP3, chimed in as well:

RELATED
Paul Pierce ‘Not Surprised at All’ By Chris Paul-Rajon Rondo Fight

   
You Might Also Like
NBA

‘I Know What I Got Myself Into’: LeBron James Downplays 0-3 Start

11 hours ago
7,016
NBA

Brandon Ingram Speaks on Lakers-Rockets Brawl 🎥

1 day ago
3,506
NBA

Paul Pierce ‘Not Surprised at All’ By Chris Paul-Rajon Rondo Fight

1 day ago
7,176
NBA

Mike D’Antoni: Chris Paul Suspension for Rajon Rondo Fight Unfair

1 day ago
6,475
Rajon Rondo, Chris Paul
NBA

NBA Announces Suspensions for Rockets vs Lakers Fight

2 days ago
2,100
lakers rockets fight
NBA

Post Up: Lakers-Rockets Fight Erupts at Staples Center 🍿

3 days ago
4,501
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Rajon Rondo Calls Chris Paul a ‘Horrible Teammate,’ Denies Spitting on Him 😳

2 hours ago
3,058

Kris Dunn to Miss 4-6 Weeks with Moderate MCL Sprain

2 hours ago
81

Andy Bernstein Captured All the Iconic Moments from Kobe Bryant’s NBA Journey 📸

3 hours ago
492

Report: New Orleans Launching G League Affiliate in Birmingham, AL

3 hours ago
142

Will Barton Undergoes Successful Surgery, Will Be Re-Evaluated in Six Weeks

6 hours ago
352