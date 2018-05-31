Report: Detroit Pistons To Interview Kenny Smith For Head Coaching Job

by May 31, 2018
284

The Detroit Pistons will interview TNT analyst Kenny Smith for their head coaching job, reports Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:

Smith, who won two championships as a player with the Houston Rockets in 1995 and ’96, has never coached in the NBA. He has been a broadcaster and analyst for TNT since 1998.

Before hiring David Fizdale, the Knicks also expressed interest in Kenny.

