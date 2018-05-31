Report: Detroit Pistons To Interview Kenny Smith For Head Coaching Job

The Detroit Pistons will interview TNT analyst Kenny Smith for their head coaching job, reports Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:

The Detroit Pistons plan to interview TNT analyst and former NBA champion Kenny Smith for the franchise’s head coaching job, league sources tell Yahoo. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 30, 2018

Smith, who won two championships as a player with the Houston Rockets in 1995 and ’96, has never coached in the NBA. He has been a broadcaster and analyst for TNT since 1998.

Before hiring David Fizdale, the Knicks also expressed interest in Kenny.

