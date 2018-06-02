Report: Jason Kidd Is Interviewing for the Pistons’ Head Coaching Job

Jason Kidd is interviewing for the Detroit Pistons’ head coaching job on Saturday, according to Jordan Schultz of Yahoo Sports:

Jason Kidd is interviewing with the #Pistons today for the organization’s head coaching job, per source. Kidd arrived in Detroit last night. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) June 2, 2018

Kidd was fired by Milwaukee after 45 games this past season. Over five years of coaching, he has posted a 183-190 record.

The Pistons parted ways with Stan Van Gundy in May. Michigan coach John Beilein and TNT analyst Kenny Smith have also reportedly interviewed for the open position.

