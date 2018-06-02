Report: Jason Kidd Is Interviewing for the Pistons’ Head Coaching Job

by June 02, 2018
105

Jason Kidd is interviewing for the Detroit Pistons’ head coaching job on Saturday, according to Jordan Schultz of Yahoo Sports:

Kidd was fired by Milwaukee after 45 games this past season. Over five years of coaching, he has posted a 183-190 record.

The Pistons parted ways with Stan Van Gundy in May. Michigan coach John Beilein and TNT analyst Kenny Smith have also reportedly interviewed for the open position.

RELATED
Report: Pistons Part Ways With GM Jeff Bower

 
You Might Also Like
jeff bower pistons
NBA

Report: Pistons Part Ways With GM Jeff Bower

19 hours ago
324
John Beilein pistons
NBA

Report: Michigan Coach John Beilein Interviewed with Pistons

20 hours ago
187
NBA

Report: Detroit Pistons To Interview Kenny Smith For Head Coaching Job

2 days ago
808
NBA

Report: Dwane Casey To Be A Primary Target Of Pistons’ Coaching Search

1 week ago
601
pistons virtual reality draft interview
NBA

Pistons Using VR in Pre-Draft Interviews

2 weeks ago
561
NBA

Jerry West: Clippers ‘Really Stuck’ Prior to Blake Griffin Trade

3 weeks ago
2,216
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

LeBron James’ Game 1 Fit Cost More Than $46,000 😳

23 mins ago
297

Report: Jason Kidd Is Interviewing for the Pistons’ Head Coaching Job

1 hour ago
105

Tristan Thompson WILL NOT Be Suspended for Game 2 🙌

2 hours ago
181

Why It’s OK with the Warriors That Game One Didn’t Sell Out Before Tipoff

2 hours ago
1,486
jeff bower pistons

Report: Pistons Part Ways With GM Jeff Bower

19 hours ago
324