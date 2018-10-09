Report: Jimmy Butler Reiterates Trade Desire in Meeting with Tom Thibodeau

by October 09, 2018
703

Timberwolves All-Star Jimmy Butler met with president/coach Tom Thibodeau on Monday to reiterate his desire to be traded, per Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic.

Butler returned to Minnesota for the meeting, having been away from the team amid the preseason.

According to a previous report, a potential deal that would’ve sent Butler to Miami “fell apart” over the weekend after the Wolves pushed for more. Butler has said that he does not intend to miss regular season games if he is not traded before opening night.

