Report: Potential Jimmy Butler Trade to Miami Heat ‘Falls Apart’

by October 07, 2018
4,052
Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler‘s quest to be traded has stalled, according to a report from ESPN.

Butler, the four-time All-Star, reportedly requested a trade about three weeks ago, asking the Timberwolves to deal him to a bigger market, citing New York and Los Angeles as desired destinations. The Miami Heat quickly became another landing spot linked to Butler. The Wolves and Heat have been in discussions in the weeks since, trying to resolve what has become a messy situation.

Andrew Wiggins and his brother were thrown into the eye of the storm by talking trash about Butler on social media. NBA vet Stephen Jackson then went after Wiggins, questioning his passion for the game. Wolves owner Glen Taylor got involved and demanded that a trade be completed quickly. When no deal was found, Butler decided against reporting to work.

Woj reports that the market for Butler isn’t that robust at the moment. The 29 year old could become a free agent after this season if he declines his player option. Butler averged 22.2 points per game in 2017-18, leading the Wolves to the playoffs for the first time since 2004.

You Might Also Like
NBA

Report: Jimmy Butler Won’t Miss Regular Season Games if He’s Not Traded

4 days ago
2,310
NBA

‘It Was Like a Right Hook’: Jimmy Butler’s Teammates Surprised By Trade Demand

7 days ago
3,579
NBA

Report: Timberwolves’ Asking Price for Jimmy Butler Is Too High

1 week ago
1,934
NBA

Report: In Pursuit of a PG, Phoenix Could Factor Into a Jimmy Butler Trade

2 weeks ago
1,824
NBA

Report: Jimmy Butler Prefers to Be Traded to the Miami Heat

2 weeks ago
2,108
NBA

Report: Jimmy Butler Declines to Rejoin Timberwolves

2 weeks ago
3,976
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent
Kawhi Leonard

PUMA Teases Possible New Deal With Kawhi Leonard on Social Media

3 mins ago
116
Jimmy Butler

Report: Potential Jimmy Butler Trade to Miami Heat ‘Falls Apart’

8 hours ago
4,052
Chris Paul, Carmelo Anthony

Chris Paul: ‘The Disrespect That Comes at [Carmelo Anthony] is Unbelievable’

9 hours ago
3,391

Marcus Smart Ejected After Scuffle with JR Smith

22 hours ago
1,173

Report: Lonnie Walker IV Expected to Miss 6-8 Weeks with Meniscus Tear

1 day ago
459