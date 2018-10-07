Report: Potential Jimmy Butler Trade to Miami Heat ‘Falls Apart’

Jimmy Butler‘s quest to be traded has stalled, according to a report from ESPN.

ESPN Sources: Minnesota-Miami talks escalated close to a Jimmy Butler deal over weekend – only to see trade fall apart. Minnesota shared Butler’s medical info with Miami, owners were involved and sides prepared to finalize. Minnesota pushed for more, talks fractured. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 7, 2018

Those talks can always start again, but Minnesota has little else, if anything, going in the marketplace. Teams had backed away because of price and belief Minny would get deal w/ Miami. Sources say owner Glen Taylor's mandate stands to his front office: Find a deal for Butler. https://t.co/LIXQwXPKkl — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 7, 2018

Butler, the four-time All-Star, reportedly requested a trade about three weeks ago, asking the Timberwolves to deal him to a bigger market, citing New York and Los Angeles as desired destinations. The Miami Heat quickly became another landing spot linked to Butler. The Wolves and Heat have been in discussions in the weeks since, trying to resolve what has become a messy situation.

Andrew Wiggins and his brother were thrown into the eye of the storm by talking trash about Butler on social media. NBA vet Stephen Jackson then went after Wiggins, questioning his passion for the game. Wolves owner Glen Taylor got involved and demanded that a trade be completed quickly. When no deal was found, Butler decided against reporting to work.

Woj reports that the market for Butler isn’t that robust at the moment. The 29 year old could become a free agent after this season if he declines his player option. Butler averged 22.2 points per game in 2017-18, leading the Wolves to the playoffs for the first time since 2004.