Report: Warriors Celebrated 2018 Title With More Than $400K of Champagne 🍾

After winning their second consecutive NBA championship on Friday night, the Warriors popped bottles in the locker room at the Q.

A LOT OF BOTTLES.

According to TMZ Sports, Golden State celebrated with more than $400,000 worth of champagne! Here’s the breakdown: 300 bottles of Moet & Chandon, 150 Imperial Golden Luminous magnums and 150 Nectar Imperial Rose magnums.

Wanna know what it’s like in the BACK-TO-BACK CHAMPS locker room? 👀🍾🏆 pic.twitter.com/XMC418ajmR — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 9, 2018

RELATED

Peep the Full Warriors Championship Trophy Presentation 🎥