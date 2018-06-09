Report: Warriors Celebrated 2018 Title With More Than $400K of Champagne 🍾

by June 09, 2018
110

After winning their second consecutive NBA championship on Friday night, the Warriors popped bottles in the locker room at the Q.

A LOT OF BOTTLES.

According to TMZ Sports, Golden State celebrated with more than $400,000 worth of champagne! Here’s the breakdown: 300 bottles of Moet & Chandon, 150 Imperial Golden Luminous magnums and 150 Nectar Imperial Rose magnums.

