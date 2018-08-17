Stephen Curry Explains Game 1 Trash Talk with LeBron James

Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals ended with some fireworks between the Cavs and Warriors, with Stephen Curry and LeBron James in the middle of it all.

With a minute left in OT and the outcome already decided, LeBron began to talk mess after pinning Curry’s layup attempt off the backboard. Curry snapped back as emotions began to boil over.

While guesting on the Bill Simmons podcast, Curry revealed what was said between he and LeBron during that final minute of OT (starting at 53:21):

“I was hot because I was trying to finish out a possession, I think it was less than a minute left. I didn’t see him coming over from the weak side so I tried to do a little soft scoop layup and he pinned it. Then he stared me down and he said something to me. “I was like, That’s what we really on right now? We’re about to win and you’re really worried about mean-blocking my shot and talking trash? “Then the whole Tristan and Draymond thing happened, and I went back up to him and I was like, Yo, what’s up? Is this really what we about right now? “He was like, ‘I gotta do that to make sure my teammates know I’m a mentor.’ That’s part of his leadership and that type of deal. I was like, I don’t want to be the sacrificial lamb for your leadership. Come on man, that’s messed up. [Laughs]”

RELATED:

Warriors Outlast Cavs In Overtime To Take Wild Game 1