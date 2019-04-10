‘That’s What Great Players Do’: Dwyane Wade Scores 30 in Last Home Game

by April 10, 2019
404

Dwyane Wade scored 30 points in his final home game Tuesday night, leading Miami past the Philadelphia 76ers 122-99.

The Heat, however, were also eliminated from playoff contention.

The 37-year-old future Hall of Famer is at peace with the “end of the basketball part” of his life.

Per The AP:

“It’s like everything I’ve done has led up to this moment,” Wade said. “It’s like, all a body of work, all the injuries, all the surgeries, all the tough times. It led up to this moment. I couldn’t have asked for a better ending to my last game in this arena, to my last season.”

After 16 seasons as an NBA player, after three championships, an almost-annual spot in the All-Star Game, a scoring title, three franchises, four children, an Olympic gold medal and 161 teammates, the end is here. He is ready for whatever comes next.

There’s more to come for him in Miami. It just won’t be in a No. 3 uniform.

“This city means everything to me,” Wade said. “It’s forever, forever, forever going to be my home. This is the end of the basketball part of me, but there’s so much I want to do in this city. So much more that we can accomplish together. I definitely look forward to that.”

