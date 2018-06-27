With the start of free agency (July 1) nearing, Indiana Pacers All-Star, and the 2018 Most Improved Player, Victor Oladipo made his recruiting pitch during a press conference on Wednesday:
The biggest thing I tell guys who might ask is: We’ve created a different type of culture here. Positive, feathery vibes only. I think that’s unique. I’ve never been a part of a team like that or an organization like that. I’m talking about, it’s positive from the bottom up. That’s the culture. That’s what you want to be a part of.
If [free agents] want to come be a part of something bigger than themselves, come to Indiana.
Myles Turner, the Pacers’ young center, apparently agrees with Vic:
— Myles Turner (@Original_Turner) June 27, 2018
Indiana went 48-34 in 2017-18 and pushed the Cavaliers to a Game 7 in the first round of the playoffs. The team is reportedly declining Lance Stephenson’s $4.3 million option for next season.
RELATED
Victor Oladipo Writes Heartfelt Letter To 10-Year-Old Fan Battling Leukemia