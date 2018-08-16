On Thursday, five-star big man Armando Bacot announced via SLAM that he will be taking his talents to North Carolina.

5⭐️ big man Armando Bacot’s (@iget_buckets35) got the juice. The Richmond-native is taking his talents to… pic.twitter.com/csxlvYKYvl — SLAM (@SLAMonline) August 16, 2018

The Class of 2019 star, who is currently ranked No. 21 overall, will play this upcoming season at IMG Academy before going to UNC.

A 6-10, 230-pound center, Bacot led Team Takeover to the Peach Jam title last month, averaging 11 points and 12.8 rebounds per game.

