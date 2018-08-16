Five-Star Big Man Armando Bacot Commits to UNC 🚨

by August 16, 2018
166

On Thursday, five-star big man Armando Bacot announced via SLAM that he will be taking his talents to North Carolina.

The Class of 2019 star, who is currently ranked No. 21 overall, will play this upcoming season at IMG Academy before going to UNC.

A 6-10, 230-pound center, Bacot led Team Takeover to the Peach Jam title last month, averaging 11 points and 12.8 rebounds per game.

