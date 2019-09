This past summer, Jimma Gatwech cemented his place among the best dunkers in the world—and not just on the high school level.

The 2020 guard recently transferred to CORE4 Academy in Atlanta, GA, and announced that he will be entering his name into the 2020 NBA Draft. Check out Gatwech’s highlights from the past year in the video above!

