Five-star point guard Tre Mann is straight Florida royaltyโ€”he comes from a family of athletes and is staying home to hoop at the University of Florida for college ball.

Find out why Dwyane Wade has had his eye on this hooper from Villages Charter (FL) School in his SLAM Day in the Life episode (above)!

RELATED: Tre Mann Can MOVE and He Knows It: โ€œEASY MONEYโ€ ๐Ÿ•บ๐Ÿฝ | SLAM Practice