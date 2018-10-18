Dylan and Dakota Gonzalez Have Their Sights Set on Playing in the WNBA

Former UNLV players Dylan and Dakota Gonzalez decided to skip their senior campaigns with the Runnin’ Rebels in favor of making music. The twins love to hoop but made their decision based on restrictions placed on them by the NCAA.

“To be very blunt, a lot of people don’t see the behind the scenes type of actions that go along with it,” Dakota told SLAM last year. “People always ask why no one has spoken out if it is such a big problem. My challenge to that is, let’s say that you have a job and are working to survive, why would you go start slandering your boss? So you can get fired or have some consequence come your way? You’re just not going to do that.”

So they got their degrees and focused on being in the studio. They dropped Take 1 last year while still continuing to train and play. Now they’re looking to get to the WNBA next season.

They’ve been in the gym with the intention of getting roster spots on the Las Vegas Aces by the time the 2019 WNBA season tips off in May of next year. Stay tuned for more about the Gonzalez twins’ journey to the W.