Maya Moore Declines WNBA All-Star Captain Role

by July 18, 2018
37
maya moore declines all-star captain

Lynx forward Maya Moore is relinquishing her role as an All-Star game captain despite being the leading vote-getter.

Moore cited having too many commitments as part of Minnesota hosting the game.

Third-leading vote-getter, Sparks forward Candace Parker, will replace Moore as team captain. All-Star rosters will be revealed on Thursday.

Recognize the Absurd GREATNESS of Maya Moore 🗣

  
