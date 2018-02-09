Michael Porter Jr Says “There’s a Good Chance” He’ll Suit Up For Mizzou This Season

Having practically been ruled out for the entire season at one point, Michael Porter Jr said on Friday that there’s a good chance he could return to action for Mizzou before the end of the college season. The 6-10 forward suffered a back injury in November that required surgery.

More from NBC Sports:

“To me and how I feel right now, there is a good chance,” Porter said. “I think the doctors are going to be amazed at my progress.”

Porter has been cleared to return to practice after back surgery in November. He has not, however, been cleared for contact, which means he cannot yet play in games.