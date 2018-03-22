Report: UConn Agrees To Six-Year Deal With Head Coach Dan Hurley

Former Rhode Island head coach Dan Hurley will take over the men’s basketball team at UConn, the school confirmed on Thursday:

It’s official! Dan Hurley named Head Coach of @UConnMBB. pic.twitter.com/G5ppW9fneO — UConn Huskies (@UConnHuskies) March 22, 2018

Hurley, 45, has agreed to a six-year deal to replace Kevin Ollie. He reportedly turned down lucrative offers from URI and Pittsburgh, according to ESPN‘s Jeff Goodman:

BREAKING: Dan Hurley is headed to UConn, multiple sources told ESPN. Chose the Huskies over a more-lucrative offer from Pittsburgh, and also a long-term deal from URI. 6-year deal with UConn. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) March 22, 2018

Dan Hurley is in the midst of telling the URI players that he is leaving for UConn, sources told ESPN. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) March 22, 2018

URI’s offer, per sources, was $2 million per year for 7 years beginning in July of 2019. Also commitment to build a basketball-only practice facility (to be completed within next 2 years), staff salary increases and ability to charter for all away games. Big-time offer by URI. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) March 22, 2018

Hurley led the Rams to the NCAA Tournament the last two seasons.

