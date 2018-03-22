Report: UConn Agrees To Six-Year Deal With Head Coach Dan Hurley

by March 22, 2018
203

Former Rhode Island head coach Dan Hurley will take over the men’s basketball team at UConn, the school confirmed on Thursday:

Hurley, 45, has agreed to a six-year deal to replace Kevin Ollie. He reportedly turned down lucrative offers from URI and Pittsburgh, according to ESPN‘s Jeff Goodman:

Hurley led the Rams to the NCAA Tournament the last two seasons.

