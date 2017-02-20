-
-
LeBron James: Nike LeBron 14
-
Russell Westbrook: Air Jordan XXXI
-
James Harden: adidas Harden Vol.1
-
Stephen Curry: Under Armour Curry 3
-
Kevin Durant: Nike KD9
-
Isaiah Thomas: Nike Kobe A.D.
-
Carmelo Anthony: Jordan Melo M13
-
Kyle Lowry: adidas Crazylight Boost Low 2016
-
Kyrie Irving: Nike Kyrie 3, Stephen Curry: Under Armour Curry 3
-
John Wall: Air Jordan XVI Retro
-
DeMar DeRozan: Nike Kobe A.D.
-
Paul George: Nike PG1
-
Klay Thompson: Anta KT2
-
Jimmy Butler: Air Jordan XXXI
-
DeMarcus Cousins: Nike Hyperdunk 2016
-
Kawhi Leonard: Air Jordan XXXI
-
Marc Gasol: Nike Hyperdunk 2016
-
DeAndre Jordan: Nike Hyperdunk 2016, Paul Millsap: Nike Zoom Live 2017
-
DeAndre Jordan: Nike Hyperdunk 2016
-
Giannis Antetokounmpo: Nike Kobe X Elite
-
Draymond Green: Nike Zoom Rev 2017
-
Kemba Walker: Jordan Super.Fly 5 PO
-
Gordon Hayward: Nike Zoom Live 2017
2017 NBA All-Star Game Kicks
The 66th NBA All-Star Game was the highest scoring ever, thanks to an outrageous 41-point performance from Russell Westbrook and 52 points the Game’s MVP, Anthony Davis. The West took the 192-182 win behind Russ and the Brow, who wore the Air Jordan XXXI and Nike Air Audacity, respectively.
While Nike has used the All-Star Game to launch colorways that clashed with uniforms in the past, most of the Swoosh’s athletes hit the floor in the BHM version of either the Zoom Rev 2017, the Zoom Live 2017 or the 2016 Hyperdunk. Giannis Antetokounmpo was the only Nike athlete to buck the trend, wearing the Kobe X.
For the Three Stripes, James Harden and Kyle Lowry came out in loud colorways of the Harden Vol. 1 and 2016 Crazylights. To see what Klay Thompson, Stephen Curry and Kemba Walker got buckets in, check out the gallery up top.
