The 66th NBA All-Star Game was the highest scoring ever, thanks to an outrageous 41-point performance from Russell Westbrook and 52 points the Game’s MVP, Anthony Davis. The West took the 192-182 win behind Russ and the Brow, who wore the Air Jordan XXXI and Nike Air Audacity, respectively.

While Nike has used the All-Star Game to launch colorways that clashed with uniforms in the past, most of the Swoosh’s athletes hit the floor in the BHM version of either the Zoom Rev 2017, the Zoom Live 2017 or the 2016 Hyperdunk. Giannis Antetokounmpo was the only Nike athlete to buck the trend, wearing the Kobe X.

For the Three Stripes, James Harden and Kyle Lowry came out in loud colorways of the Harden Vol. 1 and 2016 Crazylights. To see what Klay Thompson, Stephen Curry and Kemba Walker got buckets in, check out the gallery up top.

