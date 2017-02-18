The worlds of film, music and basketball collided in New Orleans in the NBA’s annual All-Star Celebrity game.

Viral sensation Brandon Armstrong–known for his spot-on, hilarious impersonations of NBA stars–stole the show and garnered MVP honors with a 16 point, 15 rebound performance. Armstrong also doubled-up on kicks as he rocked both the Nike Kyrie 3 and the adidas Harden Vol.1 “No Brakes.” Turning in another strong performance was Arcade Fire’s Win Butler as dropped 22 points to go with 11 boards in the Nike Kobe X Elite High.

In addition to Armstrong and Butler’s kicks, the game featured a good variety of models both old and new. Nick Cannon rocked the Air Jordan VI Retro “Golden Moments,” Hassan Minhaj went with the Air Jordan XX8 and Romeo Miller broke out the Nike KD 7 “Global Game.” Former NBA point gods Baron Davis and Jason Williams rocked with newer models as Boom Dizzle rocked in the Nike Kyrie 3 and White Chocolate had fans reminiscing when he dropped his signature elbow-pass in the Air Jordan XXXI.

Peep the rest of the celebrity sneaker game and let us know which celeb rocked the freshest kicks.