Heavy favorites going into NBA All-Star Saturday might have failed to live up to the hype, but the sneakers that hit the floor certainly didn’t disappoint.

We lead off with the Verizon Slam Dunk contest where Glenn Robinson III went from being the event’s underdog to its newest champion. Robinson III took the floor in two pairs Li-Ning Way of Wade 5 leading off with the reflective “All-Star” model before taking home the crown in a navy/yellow PE edition.

Aaron Gordon took the floor in a special colorway of the Nike Zoom Rev 2017 and used the night’s most unique prop in a flying drone, but failed to match the excitement generated by last year’s performance. Suns’ high flyer Derrick Jones Jr. had the evening’s most noteworthy pair as he gave most of the world their first glimpse at the upcoming Supreme x Nike Air More Uptempo in gold during his first dunk attempts before finishing the night in the Nike Kobe XI.

The JBL Three-Contest also saw a bit of an upset as former Pelican and current Houston Rocket Eric Gordon–rocking the All-Star colorway of the adidas Crazy Explosive Low–returned to New Orleans to claim the title with a win over Kyrie Irving who wore a red colorway of his Nike Kyrie 3.

Defending champion Klay Thompson took the court in a Warriors colorway of his Anta KT2, but failed to move on passed the first round. Kemba Walker had Jordan ‘heads drooling as he rocked the much-hyped Air Jordan XII Retro “OVO.”

In the Taco Bell Skills competition, the Knicks’ Kristaps Porzingis made it back-to-back wins for NBA bigs as he bested Gordon Hayward in the final. Porzingis wore the custom adidas Crazy Explosive he rocked during the Rising Stars Challenge while Hayward played in the Nike Zoom Live 2017.