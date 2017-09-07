We’ve written about Tracy McGrady’s sneaker legacy a lot recently. Rightly so. Mac’s signature line was everywhere back in the early to mid 2000s. Between his stints in Orlando and Houston, No.1 effortlessly made his sneakers cool. The Three Stripes did everything to make sure his colorways were clean and the combination of their creative efforts established the T-Mac line as a classic.

Tracy’s getting inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame tomorrow night. With his spot in the sneaker HoF already locked up, it’s only right that adidas is celebrating his next (real) HoF entrance with new colorways of the best T-Mac sneakers.

Adidas tabbed Jon Moody, an artist from New Orleans, to customize the T-Mac 1, T-Mac 2, T-Mac 3 and T-Mac 5. Moody, adidas says, “drew inspiration from Tracy’s freestyle approach to the game, exploring saturation and distinct color combinations through the lens of controlled chaos. Each model features custom artwork and memorable play-by-play commentary on the laces,paying tribute to iconic moments that created T-Mac’s Hall of Fame legacy.”

Here’s more straight from the Three Stripes:

T-MAC 1 (2002) – Commemorates T-Mac’s 46-point performance on Christmas Day against the Detroit Pistons with ‘46’ splash-painted in Roman numerals. T-MAC 2 (2003) – Inspired by T-Mac’s 52-point show over the Chicago Bulls, embracing his fiery energy and explosive gameplay. T-MAC 3 (2004) – Celebrates T-Mac’s 36-point display versus the Cleveland Cavaliers. The pure gold performance and motions of the game inspired the silhouette’s finishing touches. T-MAC 5 (2005) – Takes design cues from T-Mac’s ability to rule the stat sheet and his performance against the Dallas Mavericks, where he recorded 37 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. Each shoe is uniquely designed to represent all sides to T-Mac’s game.

Tomorrow’s night Hall of Fame ceremony begins at 7:30 EST.