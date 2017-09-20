The all-red, suede “Rossa Corsa” colorway marks the Air Jordan XXXII’s debut.

The XXXII features a Flyknit upper and FlightSpeed cushioning. Read more about the XXXII’s design right here.

The inspiration for the “Rossa Corsa” colorway comes from the high-performance Italian sports cars that also inspired the silhouette. There’s a “LAUNCH” graphic on the sockliner and the word “BELLISSIMO” on the inner tongue, Italian for beautiful.

These drop on Saturday, September 23, for $185 on Nike.com.

Photos courtesy of Nike