Candace Parker, four-time WNBA All-Star, is hitting the court at today’s ASG in some exclusive heat. Adidas gifted the 2013 All-Star Game MVP with a special pair of Crazy Explosive 17s. The new Crazy Explosives are made of up Forged Primeknit, a single piece upper that’s designed to help minimize impact in specific areas.

Parker’s new colorway features a red upper that transitions down into a gold midsole, sitting on top of a red outsole. On the medial side, the Three Stripes put their signature BOOST technology and they also wrote “2017 All-Star Game” on the heel collar.

Parker was named MVP at the 2013 ASG and will be joined by her LA Sparks teammate Nneka Ogwumike today in Seattle, another adidas athlete. Parker and Ogwumike combined to lead the Sparks to the 2016 WNBA title and currently have the second best record in the League at 14-6.

Parker’s putting in 16 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 blocks per game this season. She’s been doing damage in a few other Crazy Explosive PEs. She wore orange kicks for the month of June to honor her late college coach, Pat Summit.

“I’ll be wearing orange kicks all June; it was my coach’s birthday and the month she passed away,” Parker said last month to the LA Daily News.

The 2017 WNBA All-Star Game tips off at 3:30 ET on ABC.

