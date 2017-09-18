Jordan Brand’s releases for the 2017 holiday season are highlighted by the upcoming Air Jordan I Flyknit in “Royal.” The modern materials take on the classic blue and black colorway that MJ counts as his favorite combination.

The “Bordeaux” colorway, first made famous by the AJVII, is getting applied to a suede version of the Air Jordan XII.

Suede also makes an appearance on the “Dark Grey” Air Jordan XII, marking the first time this color combo has been featured on the XII.

The classic “Altitude” Air Jordan XIII returns for the first time since 2005. The black and green sneaker is coming back in its true OG form, with tumbled leather running throughout the upper.

Rounding out this fall’s releases are the “Golden Harvest and Elemental Gold” colorways of the Air Jordan I, Air Jordan VI and Air Jordan XIII.

The color was inspired by harsh winter weather. Like the pair of Air Jordan XII releases, though, all three of these “Golden Harvest and Elemental Gold” sneakers are made up with suede.

Stay tuned for official release dates on Jordan Brand’s upcoming releases.

Images courtesy of Nike