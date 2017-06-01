The game’s biggest stage is the perfect place to debut new sneakers and loud colorways. During yesterday’s media availability, players from both the Cavs and Warriors hit the practice court with heat.

Klay Thompson wore the “Chase” colorway of his KT2 and Stephen Curry warmed up in a mostly blue Curry 3ZER0. Nike athletes LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant all wore new colorways of the Zoom Soldier 11, Kyrie 3 and KD10, respectively. The biggest news of yesterday was Draymond Green unveiling the Hyperdunk 2017 Flyknit.

