We’ve got a heavyweight fight coming up. Who takes this year’s trophy? A case can be made for both the Cavaliers and the Warriors. No matter how confidently anyone says anything before the Finals start, no one actually knows anything. The only certainty is that the sneakers on the court will be fire.

Nike, Under Armour and Anta, the premier brands in the series, are sure to bring the best colorways of their sneakers out.

The Swoosh, which outfits the entire Cavs team, has three signature models front and center on the biggest stage. For the boys defending the Land, the Soldier 11 and Kyrie 3 are sure to get the all-black road treatment that last year’s sneakers got. The Cavs have won a road game in every series they’ve played since LeBron James came back to the team. They take winning away from home, in front of 20,000 hostile fans, very seriously and dress accordingly to get that message across.

The third Nike model that’s going to be getting major play will be the KD10. It’s being released in a unique way during Game 1 on Thursday. The last time that Kevin Durant played in the Finals, he wore some nice gold-colored joints.

Durant’s teammate, Stephen Curry, promises to have something special cooked up by Under Armour. His Curry 3ZER0 has been given a few different gradient ‘ways already.

Anta’s already released the sneakers that Klay Thompson‘s going to be in hooping in–a white and gold pair and black and gold pair of the KT2 Post. And Nike unveiled Kevin Love’s Hyperdunks yesterday.

The rest of the key players in the series will be given Finals-specific colorways of their respective sneakers. Scroll through the gallery above to see who’s been wearing what for the first three rounds of the postseason.

