-
-
Karl-Anthony Towns: Nike Hyperdunk 2016
-
Jimmy Butler: Air Jordan XXXI
-
Paul George, Thaddeus Young: Nike Kobe XI Elite
-
Dwyane Wade: Li-Ning Way of Wade 5, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Flyknit
-
Markieff Morris: Nike Air Foamposite One
-
Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier X, Andrew Wiggins: adidas Crazy Explosive
-
Harrison Barnes: adidas Crazy Bounce, Wilson Chandler: Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Flyknit
-
Andre Drummond: Jordan Extra.Fly, Robin Lopez: adidas D Lillard 2
-
Dennis Schroder: Nike KD 9, Paul Millsap: Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Low, Steven Adams: adidas D Rose 773 IV
-
Otto Porter Jr., Air Jordan XXXI, Jeff Teague: Nike Kobe XI Elite
-
P.J. Tucker: Nike Hyperdunk 2008 FTB
-
Tobias Harris: Nike Kobe XI Elite
-
Zach LaVine: Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Low
-
Emmanuel Mudiay: Under Armour ClutchFit Drive 3 Low
-
Aaron Brooks: Nike KD 9, Trey Burke: Nike Air Zoom Huarache 2K4
-
J.J. Barea: Nike Kyrie 2, Jameer Nelson: Nike KD 9, Danilo Gallinari: adidas D Rose 7
-
Andre Roberson: Nike Kyrie 2
-
C.J. Miles: Nike Kyrie 2
-
Nikola Jokic: Nike Hyperdunk 2016, Dwight Powell: NIke Zoom LeBron Soldier VIII
NBA Kicks of the Night
PJ Tucker might not put gaudy numbers on the court, but the amount of sneaker heat he brings on a daily basis is almost second to none. As he’s done many times in the past, Tucker once again brought out a model from the exclusive Nike Kobe ‘FTB’ collection, this time rocking the Hyperdunk 2008 model.
The T-Wolves Zach LaVine—who frequently wears exclusive Kobes as well—opted to go with the Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Low. Karl-Anthony Towns would lead the Wolves to the win dropping a double-double in his frequently worn pair of the all-royal Nike Hyperdunk 2016.
Despite dropping 46 points in the Air Jordan XXXI PE, Russell Westbrook’s efforts came just a bit short as the Hawks nipped the Thunder 110-108. Dennis Schroder had a big game as he scored 31 points in the Nike KD 9 for Atlanta while Paul Millsap put in another workman-like effort finishing the night with 30 and 11 in the Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Low.
Catch up on the rest of the night’s NBA kicks with our latest gallery.
