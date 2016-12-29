-
Stephen Curry: Under Armour Curry 3, Kyle Lowry: adidas Crazylight Boost Low 2016
Anthony Davis: Nike Air Max Audacity 2016
DeMar DeRozan, Andre Iguodala: Nike Kobe A.D.
Dwyane Wade: Li-Ning WoW All City 5
Patrick Patterson: Nike KD Trey 5 IV, Kevin Durant: Nike KD 9
Jrue Holiday: Nike Kobe A.D., Chris Paul: Jordan CP3.X
LaMarcus Aldridge: Air Jordan XXXI
Markieff Morris: Nike Air More Uptempo, John Wall: Nike Kobe XI Elite
Karl-Anthony Towns: Nike Hyperdunk 2016
Paul George: Nike Kobe XI Elite, Marcus Thornton: Nike Kobe A.D.
Terrence Ross: Li-Ning WoW All-City 5, Klay Thompson: Anta KT2
Kristaps Porzingis: adidas Crazy Explosive
Marcus Morris: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier X, Giannis Antetokounmpo: Nike Kobe X Elite
Matt Barnes: adidas D Lillard 2, C.J. McCollum, Garrett Temple: Nike Hyperdunk 2016
Draymond Green: Nike Zoom Clear Out
Dwight Howard: Peak DH5, Derrick Rose: adidas D Rose 7
Zach LaVine: Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Low
Nikola Mirotic: Nike KD 9, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Nike Kobe A.D.
Sheldon McClellan, Jeff Teague: Nike Kobe XI Elite, Otto Porter: Air Jordan XXXI
Jabari Parker: Jordan CP3.IX
Brook Lopez: adidas Crazy Bounce
T.J. Warren: Nike KD 9
Thabo Sefolosha: Nike Air Max 90
Jonathon Simmons: Air Jordan III Retro
Nikola Jokia: Nike Hyperdunk 2016, Gorgui Dieng: Nike Air Max Audacity 2016
P.J. Tucker: Nike Zoom Kobe 4 Prelude
Ricky Rubio: adidas Crazy Explosive, Garry Harris: Nike Hyperdunk 2008
Meyers Leonard: Nike Hyperdunk 2016, DeMarcus Cousins: Nike Zoom Clear Out
C.J. Miles: Nike Kyrie 2
Stanley Johnson: Nike KD 9
Bismack Biyombo: Air Jordan XXXI, Aaron Gordon: Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Low, Cody Zeller: Jordan Super.Fly 4
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Air Jordan XXXI
NBA Kicks of the Night
Getting right into Wednesday night’s NBA kicks, Jimmy Butler—wearing the Air Jordan XXXI—dropped his 40th point of the night at the buzzer to lead the Bulls to a last-second victory over the Nets. Brooklyn’s Brook Lopez had 33 points of his own while rocking the adidas Crazy Bounce and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson was amongst several players rocking the Nike Kobe A.D. on the evening.
Besides Chris Paul, no other player has shown more love for his signature Jordan CP3 sneakers than the Bucks’ Jabari Parker. Parker showed his affinity for the CP3.IX once again with a lowkey all-olive colorway. Continuing with Jordans, Jonathon Simmons of the Spurs brought out the Air Jordan III Retro “Cyber Monday” in San Antonio’s win over Phoenix. The Suns’ P.J. Tucker continued his Kobe love affair with another appearance in the Nike Zoom Kobe 4 Prelude.
The rest of Wednesday night’s kicks are just a few clicks away so make sure you get caught up above.
