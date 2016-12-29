Getting right into Wednesday night’s NBA kicks, Jimmy Butler—wearing the Air Jordan XXXI—dropped his 40th point of the night at the buzzer to lead the Bulls to a last-second victory over the Nets. Brooklyn’s Brook Lopez had 33 points of his own while rocking the adidas Crazy Bounce and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson was amongst several players rocking the Nike Kobe A.D. on the evening.

Besides Chris Paul, no other player has shown more love for his signature Jordan CP3 sneakers than the Bucks’ Jabari Parker. Parker showed his affinity for the CP3.IX once again with a lowkey all-olive colorway. Continuing with Jordans, Jonathon Simmons of the Spurs brought out the Air Jordan III Retro “Cyber Monday” in San Antonio’s win over Phoenix. The Suns’ P.J. Tucker continued his Kobe love affair with another appearance in the Nike Zoom Kobe 4 Prelude.

The rest of Wednesday night’s kicks are just a few clicks away so make sure you get caught up above.