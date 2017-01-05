-
Kemba Walker: Jordan Super.Fly 4, Russell Westbrook: Air Jordan XXXI
Stephen Curry: Under Armour Curry 3, Evan Turner: Li-Ning Way of Wade 5
Jabari Parker: Jordan CP3.IX, Carmelo Anthony: Jordan Melo M13
Jordan McRae: Nike Kobe A.D., Jimmy Butler: Air Jordan XXXI
Al-Farouq Aminu: Nike Kobe XI Elite, Kevin Durant: Nike KD 9
Paul Millsap: Nike Zoom Clear Out
Giannis Antetokounmpo: Nike Kobe X Elite
Klay Thompson: Anta KT2, C.J. McCollum: Nike Hyperdunk 2016
Dwyane Wade: Li-Ning WoW All-City 5, DeAndre Liggins: Nike Zoom Clear Out
Willie Reed: Air Jordan XII Retro, DeMarcus Cousins: Nike Zoom Clear Out
Draymond Green: Nike Zoom Clear Out
Mirza Teletovic: Jordan CP3.X, Derrick Rose: adidas D Rose 7
James Johnson: Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Flyknit
Iman Shumpert: Air Jordan X Retro
Mike Conley: Air Jordan XXXI
Jeff Green: Air Jordan XXXI, Thabo Sefolosha: Nike Air Max 90
Dennis Schroder: Nike KD 9
DeAndre Jordan: Nike Zoom Clear Out
Greg Monroe: Air Jordan XXXI
Frank Kaminsky: Jordan Melo M13
Josh Richardson: Nike Kobe XI Elite
Victor Oladipo: Jordan Extra.Fly, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Jordan B.Fly
Steven Adams: adidas D Rose 773 III, Roy Hibbert: Nike Hyperdunk 2016
Austin Rivers: adidas Crazylight Boost
Bismack Biyombo: Air Jordan XXXI, Dwight Howard: Peak DH5
Marc Gasol: Nike Hyperdunk 2016
Tyler Johnson: Li-Ning WoW All-City 5
Matt Barnes: adidas D Lillard 2, Wayne Ellington: Nike Kobe XI Elite
NBA Kicks of the Night
LeBron James continued the roll out of his Nike LeBron 14 with the debut of the “Hardwood Classics” colorway in the Cavs’ matchup against the Chicago Bulls. The creamsicle-colored model was certainly the night’s most eye-catching pair as it tied back perfectly to Cleveland’s throwback uniforms. Iman Shumpert went back to wearing Js, as he rocked the Air Jordan X Retro “Double Nickel.” For the Bulls, Dwyane Wade took the floor in an all-black pair of the Li-Ning WoW All-City 5 while Jimmy Butler wore the “Space Jam” Air Jordan XXXI.
In the Thunder-Hornets game, several Jordan Brand models were on display as the teams featured several of its athletes. Russell Westbrook was once again in the XXXIs, Victor Oladipo wore his familiar Jordan Extra.Fly, Kemba Walker played well in the Jordan Super.Fly 4, Frank Kaminsky wore the new Melo M13 and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist debuted the Jordan B.Fly.
If you missed any of Wednesday night’s sneaker action make sure you get all caught up in our latest gallery.
