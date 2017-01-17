Monday’s NBA action featured a plethora of special edition models and colorways as NBA players took the floor in Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day tribute models.

Nike and Jordan Brand elected for an all-black unified theme with players balling in MLK PE versions of each brand’s signature models. Leading the way were LeBron James with his Nike LeBron 14, Russell Westbrook in the Air Jordan XXXI, Carmelo Anthony in the Jordan Melo M13, and Kyrie Irving in the Nike Kyrie 3.

Adidas athletes debuted the brand’s Black History Month Collection, which this year was designed in honor of the late tennis great Arthur Ashe. Each model was done in a classic black and white theme and popped with subtle multi-color details. Damian Lillard wore his Dame 3, Derrick Rose balled in the adidas D Rose 7 and Austin Rivers rocked the Harden Vol. 1.

While these sneakers certainly headlined Monday’s sneaker action, there was plenty of other sneaker eye candy to hitting the hardwood, including Stephen Curry’s tribute to President Obama, the”Obama Back 2 Back Terms,” Klay Thompson’s own “MLK Day” PE of the Anta KT2 and the debut of the Nike Zoom Live.

We have over 40 images for you to peruse so make sure to check our latest NBA kicks recap.