LeBron James: Nike LeBron 14
Kevin Durant: Nike KD 9
Damian Lillard: adidas Dame 3
Russell Westbrook: Air Jordan XXXI, Raymond Felton: Under Armour ClutchFit Drive 3 Low
Kyrie Irving: Nike Kyrie 3
Paul George: Nike PG1
Anthony Davis: Nike Air Max Audacity 2016
Frank Kaminsky: Jordan Melo M13, Isaiah Thomas: Nike Kobe A.D., Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Jordan B.Fly
Draymond Green: Nike Zoom Clear Out, Iman Shumpert: Nike Kyrie 2
Carmelo Anthony: Jordan Melo M13, Thabo Sefolosha: Nike Air Max 90
Bismack Biyombo: Air Jordan XXXI
E'Twaun Moore: Nike Kobe A.D., Paul George: Nike PG1
T.J. Warren, Gordon Hayward: Nike KD 9
Dennis Schroder: Nike Zoom Rev 2017, Derrick Rose: adidas D Rose 7
John Wall: Nike Kobe XI Elite, C.J. McCollum: Nike Hyperdunk 2016
Nikola Vucevic: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier X, Nikola Jokic: Nike Hyperdunk 2016
Klay Thompson: Anta KT2
Emmanuel Mudiay: Under Armour ClutchFit Drive 3 Low
Gerald Henderson: Nike Hyperdunk 2016, Malcolm Brogdon: Nike KD 9
Buddy Hield: Nike Zoom Live
Markieff Morris: Nike Air Foamposite Pro, Al-Farouq Aminu: Nike Kobe XI Elite
Joel Embiid: adidas Light Em Up 2
T.J. Warren: Nike KD 9, Trey Lyles: Nike Zoom Kobe 2 FTB
Al Horford: Nike Hyperdunk 2016
Gary Harris: Nike Kobe A.D.
Marcus Smart, Nicolas Batum: adidas D Lillard 2
Ian Clark: Nike Zoom Rev 2017
Jabari Parker: Jordan CP3.IX
Giannis Antetokounmpo: NIke Kobe X Elite, Dario Saric: Nike Zoom Live
Justin Holiday: Nike Kobe X Elite, Tim Hardaway Jr.: Jordan CP3.X
Joe Johnson: Jordan Super.Fly 5 PO, Alan Williams: Nike Kobe XI Elite
Kenneth Faried: adidas Crazy Explosive
Chris Paul: Jordan CP3.X
Raul Neto: Nike Zoom Clear Out, Tyler Ulis: Nike Zoom KD 4 AS
P.J. Tucker: Nike Zoom KD 4 BHM
Devin Booker: Nike Zoom Rev 2017
DeAndre Jordan: Nike KD Trey 5 III
Cameron Payne: Nike Kyrie 2
Evan Turner: Li-Ning Way of Wade 4, Tomas Satoransky: adidas Crazy Bounce
Wilson Chandler: Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Flyknit, Jeff Green: Air Jordan XXXI
Domantas Sabonis: Nike Kobe A.D.
NBA Kicks of the Night
Monday’s NBA action featured a plethora of special edition models and colorways as NBA players took the floor in Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day tribute models.
Nike and Jordan Brand elected for an all-black unified theme with players balling in MLK PE versions of each brand’s signature models. Leading the way were LeBron James with his Nike LeBron 14, Russell Westbrook in the Air Jordan XXXI, Carmelo Anthony in the Jordan Melo M13, and Kyrie Irving in the Nike Kyrie 3.
Adidas athletes debuted the brand’s Black History Month Collection, which this year was designed in honor of the late tennis great Arthur Ashe. Each model was done in a classic black and white theme and popped with subtle multi-color details. Damian Lillard wore his Dame 3, Derrick Rose balled in the adidas D Rose 7 and Austin Rivers rocked the Harden Vol. 1.
While these sneakers certainly headlined Monday’s sneaker action, there was plenty of other sneaker eye candy to hitting the hardwood, including Stephen Curry’s tribute to President Obama, the”Obama Back 2 Back Terms,” Klay Thompson’s own “MLK Day” PE of the Anta KT2 and the debut of the Nike Zoom Live.
We have over 40 images for you to peruse so make sure to check our latest NBA kicks recap.
