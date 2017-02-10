Like the name of the shoe, Isaiah Thomas came ‘Out of Nowhere’ to rock Nike LeBron 14 as he gave his Kobes a night off. Thomas outdueled Damian Lillard—who rocked his adidas D Lillard 3—as the Celtics won 120-111.

Speaking of players rocking their contemporary’s kicks, Terry Rozier of the Celtics balled in the ‘Rip City’ adidas D Lillard 3.

Out in OKC, Andre Roberson took the floor against the Cavs in an all-white Nike Kyrie 2, while Kyrie Irving wore a PE of his Nike Kyrie 3.

But it was Russell Westbrook—in his Air Jordan XXXI PE—who shined brightest as he dropped his 26th triple-double of the season as Thunder took the W 118-109. In the loss, LeBron James was wore an all-navy iteration of his Nike LeBron 14.

There was only a handful of games on the NBA slate last night, but like always, we got your daily dose of NBA kicks just ahead.