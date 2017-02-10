-
-
LeBron James: Nike LeBron 14
-
Isaiah Thomas: Nike LeBron 14
-
Damian Lillard: adidas D Lillard 3
-
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Jordan B.Fly, James Harden: adidas Harden Vol.1
-
Kyrie Irving: Nike Kyrie 3
-
Gordon Hayward: Nike Zoom Live 2017
-
Harrison Barnes: adidas Crazy Bounce
-
Trevor Ariza: Nike Zoom Clear Out
-
Serge Ibaka: adidas D Rose 7
-
T.J. McConnell: Nike Hypershift
-
Domantas Sabonis: Nike Kobe A.D., Andre Roberson: Nike Kyrie 2, Jordan McCrae: Nike Kyrie 3
-
Jeff Green: Air Jordan XXXI
-
Sergio Rodriguez: adidas Crazy Explosive, D.J. Augustin: Jordan CP3.X, Bismack Biyombo: Air Jordan XXXI
-
Jahlil Okafor: Nike Air Max Audacity 2016, Elfrid Payton: Nike Kobe A.D.
-
Montrezl Harrell: Nike Zoom Kobe 5 Prelude
-
Dante Exum: adidas Crazylight Boost Low 2016
-
Terry Rozier: adidas D Lillard 3
-
Jaylen Brown: adidas Crazylight Boost Low 2016, C.J. McCollum: Nike Hyperdunk 2016
-
Joe Johnson: Air Jordan XVI Retro
-
Derrick Williams: Nike Kobe A.D., Victor Oladipo: Jordan Extra.Fly
1 of 21
NBA Kicks of the Night
Like the name of the shoe, Isaiah Thomas came ‘Out of Nowhere’ to rock Nike LeBron 14 as he gave his Kobes a night off. Thomas outdueled Damian Lillard—who rocked his adidas D Lillard 3—as the Celtics won 120-111.
Speaking of players rocking their contemporary’s kicks, Terry Rozier of the Celtics balled in the ‘Rip City’ adidas D Lillard 3.
Out in OKC, Andre Roberson took the floor against the Cavs in an all-white Nike Kyrie 2, while Kyrie Irving wore a PE of his Nike Kyrie 3.
But it was Russell Westbrook—in his Air Jordan XXXI PE—who shined brightest as he dropped his 26th triple-double of the season as Thunder took the W 118-109. In the loss, LeBron James was wore an all-navy iteration of his Nike LeBron 14.
There was only a handful of games on the NBA slate last night, but like always, we got your daily dose of NBA kicks just ahead.
Commentscomments powered by Disqus