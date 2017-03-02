It looks like more and more players are starting to warm-up to the Nike LeBron 14. LeBron James’ latest signature model was worn by several players last night, including Danny Green, Marcus Morris, Patrick Patterson, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and of course James himself, who donned a Cavs-themed PE in Cleveland’s tilt with Boston.

Isaiah Thomas rocked a white/green Nike Kobe A.D. as he helped the Celtics nip the Cavaliers, 103-99. Kyrie Irving did his thing in the Nike Kyrie 3 while Iman Shumpert continued to show love to the Kyrie 2 rocking another NIKEiD model. A couple of other players rocked Kyrie iDs on the evening, including Stanley Johnson donning a Pistons colorway, while Cory Joseph and PJ Tucker went with all-red editions of the Kyrie 2 and 1 respectively.

James Johnson has been one of the more notable NBA sneakerheads this season, and he surely didn’t disappoint last night. In the Heat’s game against the 76ers, Johnson wore both the Nike Hyperdunk 2016 and the “Black/Metallic Silver” Air Jordan V Retro. Another notable pair on the evening was Emmanuel Mudiay, who rocked a rainbow-themed custom of Under Armour’s latest model, the Charged Controller.

Peep all these sneakers and more in our latest NBA kicks recap.