Isaiah Thomas: Nike Kobe A.D., Iman Shumpert: NIKEiD Kyrie 2
Anthony Davis: Nike Air Max Audacity 2016
James Harden: adidas Harden Vol.1, Chris Paul: Jordan CP3.X
Carmelo Anthony: Jordan Melo M13, Kristaps Porzingis: adidas Crazy Explosive
Cory Joseph: Nike Kyrie 2, Otto Porter Jr: Air Jordan XXXI, John Wall, DeMar DeRozan: Nike Kobe A.D.
Kyrie Irving: Nike Kyrie 3
Kawhi Leonard, LaMarcus Aldridge: Air Jordan XXXI, Paul George: Nike PG1
Blake Griffin: Jordan Super.Fly 5
Karl-Anthony Towns: Nike Hyperdunk 2016
Marcus Morris: Nike LeBron 14
Harrison Barnes: adidas Crazy Bounce
Bradley Beal: Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Low, PJ Tucker: Nike Kyrie 1
James Johnson: Air Jordan V Retro
Andrew Wiggins: adidas Crazy Explosive
Emmanuel Mudiay: Under Armour Charged Controller
Jahlil Okafor: Nike Air Max Audacity 2016, Hassan Whiteside: Nike LeBron 14
George Hill: Nike PG1
Dwight Howard: Peak DH5
Jamal Murray: adidas Crazy Explosive Low
Paul Millsap: Nike Zoom Live 2017, Dorian Finney-Smith: Nike Zoom Clear Out
Danny Green: Nike LeBron 14, Glenn Robinson III: Li-Ning Way of Wade 5
Stanley Johnson: NIKEiD Kyrie 2
Tyreke Evans: Nike Zoom Clear Out
Deron Williams: Nike Zoom Rev 2017
Jeff Teague: Nike Hyperdunk '08, Patty Mills: Under Armour ClutchFit Drive 3 Low
Patrick Patterson: Nike LeBron 14, Markieff Morris: Nike Air Foamposite Pro
Ty Lawson: adidas D Lillard 2, Jeremy Lin: adidas Crazylight Boost 2016 Low
James Johnson: Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Flyknit
Thon Maker: adidas Crazy Explosive Low, Nikola Jokic: Nike Hyperdunk 2016
Skal Labissiere: Nike Zoom Rev 2017, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Nike LeBron 14
Jeff Green: Air Jordan XXXI, DJ Augustin: Jordan CP3.X
Tyler Johnson: Li-Ning WoW All-City 5
NBA Kicks of the Night
It looks like more and more players are starting to warm-up to the Nike LeBron 14. LeBron James’ latest signature model was worn by several players last night, including Danny Green, Marcus Morris, Patrick Patterson, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and of course James himself, who donned a Cavs-themed PE in Cleveland’s tilt with Boston.
Isaiah Thomas rocked a white/green Nike Kobe A.D. as he helped the Celtics nip the Cavaliers, 103-99. Kyrie Irving did his thing in the Nike Kyrie 3 while Iman Shumpert continued to show love to the Kyrie 2 rocking another NIKEiD model. A couple of other players rocked Kyrie iDs on the evening, including Stanley Johnson donning a Pistons colorway, while Cory Joseph and PJ Tucker went with all-red editions of the Kyrie 2 and 1 respectively.
James Johnson has been one of the more notable NBA sneakerheads this season, and he surely didn’t disappoint last night. In the Heat’s game against the 76ers, Johnson wore both the Nike Hyperdunk 2016 and the “Black/Metallic Silver” Air Jordan V Retro. Another notable pair on the evening was Emmanuel Mudiay, who rocked a rainbow-themed custom of Under Armour’s latest model, the Charged Controller.
Peep all these sneakers and more in our latest NBA kicks recap.
