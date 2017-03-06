Getting right into Sunday’s sneaker action, we head out to Madison Square Garden where Stephen Curry gave fans the first look at the new Under Armour Curry 3ZERO, a streamlined version of his UA Curry 3, in the White/Gold colorway as the Warriors handled the Knicks 112-105. New York’s Lance Thomas went the retro route as he rocked former Warrior Chris Webber’s old signature model, the Nike Air Max Sensation.

In Phoenix, Tyler Ulis played hero in the Nike Zoom KD 4 ASG “Galaxy” hitting a buzzer-beater after Isaiah Thomas mishandled the inbound pass. Despite the critical mishap at the end, Thomas once again posted solid numbers in the Nike Kobe A.D. finishing the night with 35 points.

The Pelicans got their first win of the ‘Twin Towers’ era as DeMarcus Cousins–wearing the Nike Zoom Rev 2017–and Anthony Davis–in the Nike Air Max Audacity 2016–combined for 57 points as New Orleans bested the Los Angeles Lakers 105-97 at the Staples Center.

For all these kicks and more, make sure to peruse our latest Sunday recap of NBA sneakers.

Related

Post Up: Called Game