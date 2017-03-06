-
Russell Westbrook: Air Jordan XXX.5
George Hill: Nike PG1
Carmelo Anthony: Jordan Melo M13
Jeff Green: Jordan Super.Fly 5 PO, John Wall: NIke Kobe A.D.
Andre Iguodala: Nike Kobe A.D., Kristaps Porzingis: adidas Crazy Explosive
Anthony Davis: Nike Air Max Audacity 2016
Isaiah Thomas: Nike Kobe A.D.
DeMarcus Cousins: Nike Zoom Rev 2017
Eric Bledsoe: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier X, Tyler Ulis: Nike Zoom KD 4 ASG
Lance Thomas: Nike Air Max Sensation
Evan Fournier: Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Flyknit, Bradley Beal: Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Low
Gordon Hayward: Nike Zoom Rev 2017
Harrison Barnes: adidas Crazy Bounce, Jerami Grant: Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Flyknit
Devin Booker: Nike Zoom Rev 2017, Marcus Smart: adidas D Lillard 2
Jordan Clarkson: Nike Kyrie 2, E'Twaun Moore: Nike Kobe A.D.
Markieff Morris: Nike Air Foamposite Pro, Elfrid Payton: Nike KD 9
Brandon Ingram: adidas Crazy Explosive Low
Norris Cole: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier 9, Dirk Nowitzki: Nike Air Max Premiere
D'Angelo Russell: Nike Kyrie 2, Jrue Holiday: Nike Zoom Rev 2017
Matt Barnes: Nike KD 9
Rudy Gobert: Nike Air Max Audacity 2016, Willie Cauley-Stein: Nike PG1
Tyler Ennis: Jordan B.Fly
Dirk Nowitzki: Nike Air Max Premiere, Semaj Christon: Nike Kyrie 2
Nick Young: adidas Crazyquick Boost Low 2016, Solomon Hill: Nike Kobe A.D.
NBA Kicks of the Night
Getting right into Sunday’s sneaker action, we head out to Madison Square Garden where Stephen Curry gave fans the first look at the new Under Armour Curry 3ZERO, a streamlined version of his UA Curry 3, in the White/Gold colorway as the Warriors handled the Knicks 112-105. New York’s Lance Thomas went the retro route as he rocked former Warrior Chris Webber’s old signature model, the Nike Air Max Sensation.
In Phoenix, Tyler Ulis played hero in the Nike Zoom KD 4 ASG “Galaxy” hitting a buzzer-beater after Isaiah Thomas mishandled the inbound pass. Despite the critical mishap at the end, Thomas once again posted solid numbers in the Nike Kobe A.D. finishing the night with 35 points.
The Pelicans got their first win of the ‘Twin Towers’ era as DeMarcus Cousins–wearing the Nike Zoom Rev 2017–and Anthony Davis–in the Nike Air Max Audacity 2016–combined for 57 points as New Orleans bested the Los Angeles Lakers 105-97 at the Staples Center.
For all these kicks and more, make sure to peruse our latest Sunday recap of NBA sneakers.
Post Up: Called Game
