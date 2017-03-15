-
-
LeBron James: Nike LeBron 14
-
Russell Westbrook: Air Jordan 30.5
-
Kyrie Irving: Nike Kyrie 3
-
Draymond Green: Nike Zoom Rev 2017
-
Paul George: Nike PG1
-
Solomon Hill: Nike Kobe A.D., Damian Lillard: adidas Dame 3
-
Noah Vonleh: Jordan Super.Fly 4, DeMarcus Cousins: Nike Zoom Rev 2017
-
Carmelo Anthony: Jordan Melo M13
-
Jake Layman: adidas Crazylight Boost Low 2016, Meyers Leonard: Nike Hyperdunk 2016, Anthony Davis: Nike Air Max Audacity 2016
-
Kristaps Porzingis: adidas Crazy Explosive, Myles Turner: Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Flyknit
-
E'Twaun Moore: Nike Kobe A.D., C.J. McCollum: Nike Hyperdunk 2016
-
Jeremy Lin: adidas Crazylight Boost Low 2016
-
J.R. Smith: Nike Zoom Clear Out, Marcus Morris: Air Jordan XI Retro
-
Victor Oladipo: Jordan Extra.Fly, Randy Foye: Nike Zoom Rev 2017
-
Isaiah Whitehead: Under Armour Curry 3
-
Klay Thompson: Anta KT2, Gerald Henderson: Nike Hyperdunk 2016
-
Monta Ellis: Air Jordan XXXI
-
James Jones: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier X, Reggie Bullock: Air Jordan XIII Retro
-
Andre Iguodala: Nike Kobe A.D.
-
Taj Gibson: adidas D Lillard 2, Brook Lopez: adidas Crazy Bounce
-
David West: adidas Crazy Bounce, Jahlil Okafor: Nike Air Max Audacity 2016, Draymond Green: Nike Zoom Rev 2017
-
Iman Shumpert: Nike Kyrie 2
-
Dario Saric: Nike Zoom Live 2017
1 of 24
NBA Kicks of the Night
Stephen Curry celebrated his 29th birthday in style with another b-day edition of his signature Under Armour model. Curry wore the “Dubfetti” Curry 3 en route to a 29 point performance in the Warriors 106-104 victory over the 76ers. Dario Saric continued to play well in the Nike Zoom Live 2017.
LeBron James also wore a head turner on Tuesday as he donned another “Hardwood Classics” colorway of the Nike LeBron 14 as the Cavs’ throttled the Pistons. Kyrie Irving wore a white/orange Nike Kyrie 3 PE that paired nicely with the team’s HWC jerseys. For Detroit, Marcus Morris donned the “Space Jam” Air Jordan XI Retros while Reggie Bullock wore the “Black Cat” Air Jordan XIII Retro.
Closing out our latest recap, we head to Brooklyn where Russell Westbrook wore a black/orange Air Jordan 30.5 PE as he scorched Brooklyn for his 33rd triple-double of the season. Brooklyn’s Jeremy Lin balled in a grey/blue adidas Crazylight Boost Low 2016 and Isaiah Whitehead rocked the Under Armour Curry 3 in the same colorway.
The rest of Tuesday’s NBA sneaker action is just a few clicks away.
Related
Post Up: Bay Area Battle
Commentscomments powered by Disqus