Stephen Curry celebrated his 29th birthday in style with another b-day edition of his signature Under Armour model. Curry wore the “Dubfetti” Curry 3 en route to a 29 point performance in the Warriors 106-104 victory over the 76ers. Dario Saric continued to play well in the Nike Zoom Live 2017.

LeBron James also wore a head turner on Tuesday as he donned another “Hardwood Classics” colorway of the Nike LeBron 14 as the Cavs’ throttled the Pistons. Kyrie Irving wore a white/orange Nike Kyrie 3 PE that paired nicely with the team’s HWC jerseys. For Detroit, Marcus Morris donned the “Space Jam” Air Jordan XI Retros while Reggie Bullock wore the “Black Cat” Air Jordan XIII Retro.

Closing out our latest recap, we head to Brooklyn where Russell Westbrook wore a black/orange Air Jordan 30.5 PE as he scorched Brooklyn for his 33rd triple-double of the season. Brooklyn’s Jeremy Lin balled in a grey/blue adidas Crazylight Boost Low 2016 and Isaiah Whitehead rocked the Under Armour Curry 3 in the same colorway.

