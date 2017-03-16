With 10 games on the NBA schedule, there was plenty of sneaker eye candy for fans to enjoy last night.

Some of the evening’s more notable wears were Jimmy Butler rocking the “Brazil Pack” Air Jordan VI Retro, James Johnson in the Air Jordan IX Retro, Langston Galloway in the Nike Zoom Kobe V and Avery Bradley donning a green/gold NIKEiD pair of the KD 9 which tied back perfectly to the Celtics’ St. Patrick’s Day jerseys.

Damian Lillard wore his “Roots” adidas D Lillard 3 as he and the Blazers outdueled Kawhi Leonard and the Spurs. Both Leonard and LaMarcus Aldridge wore familiar Air Jordan XXXI PEs. James Harden wore his “Gravy” adidas Harden Vol.1 as he notched his 17th triple-double of the season in the Rockets route of the Lakers. Former Laker Louis Williams put 30 on his squad in the Peak Lightning 4.

We have over 40 images from last night’s NBA action so you might want to take a minute to peruse our latest sneaker gallery.