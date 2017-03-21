-
George Hill, Paul George: Nike PG1
Russell Westbrook: Air Jordan XXX.5
Stephen Curry: Under Armour Curry 3
Richaun Holmes, Nikola Vucevic: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier X
Carmelo Anthony: Jordan Melo M13
Chris Paul: Jordan CP3.X
JaVale McGee: Nike Air Max Audacity 2016, Kevin Durant: Air Jordan I Retro, Stephen Curry: Under Armour Curry 3
Derrick Rose: adidas D Rose 7, Blake Griffin: Jordan Super.Fly 5
DeAndre Jordan: Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Flyknit, Kristaps Porzingis: adidas Crazy Explosive
Victor Oladipo: Jordan Extra.Fly, Klay Thompson: Anta KT2
James Harden: adidas Harden Vol.1, Gary Harris: Nike PG1
Joe Johnson: Air Jordan XXXI
Andre Iguodala: Nike Kobe A.D.
Gordon Hayward: Nike Zoom Live 2017
Eric Gordon: adidas Crazy Explosive
Avery Bradley: Air Jordan XX Retro, Bradley Beal: Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Low
Gary Harris: Nike PG1, Nikola Jokic: Nike Hyperdunk 2016
Doug McDermott: Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Low, James Michael McAdoo: Nike Hyperdunk 2016
Monta Ellis: Air Jordan XXXI
Brandon Jennings: Nike PG1, Marcus Smart: adidas D Lillard 2
Dario Saric: Nike Zoom Live 2017, Aaron Gordon: Nike Zoom Hyper Rev 2017
Kemba Walker: Jordan Super.Fly 4 PO, Dennis Schröder: Nike KD 9
Jameer Nelson: Nike KD 9
Glenn Robinson III: Li-Ning Way of Wade 5, Rodney Hood: Nike Kobe XI
Jeff Green: Air Jordan XXXI
Briante Weber: Jordan Dub Zero, Malcolm Delaney: Nike PG1
NBA Kicks of the Night
The Nike PG1 is growing in popularity amongst NBA players, as evidenced by the several pairs seen in action last night.
Leading the way was Paul George himself as he rocked the “Shining” colorway against the Utah Jazz. George Hill continued to show support for his former teammate, as he once again took the floor in a yellow/white PE model. Others that rocked the PG1s on Monday night included Brandon Jennings and Garry Harris—both of whom wore the “Ferocity” model while Malcolm Delaney went with the aforementioned “Shining” model.
Jordan Brand had another banner night with several of its models hitting the hardwood. Russell Westbrook wore his familiar Air Jordan 30.5 PE, Kevin Durant took in the action in the Air Jordan I Retro “Black/Red,” Carmelo Anthony donned an orange Jordan Melo M13, Avery Bradley went Retro with the Air Jordan XX and Briante Weber broke out the Jordan Dub Zero.
Get familiar with the rest of Monday night’s NBA sneaker action in our latest recap.
Photos via Getty Images
