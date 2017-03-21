The Nike PG1 is growing in popularity amongst NBA players, as evidenced by the several pairs seen in action last night.

Leading the way was Paul George himself as he rocked the “Shining” colorway against the Utah Jazz. George Hill continued to show support for his former teammate, as he once again took the floor in a yellow/white PE model. Others that rocked the PG1s on Monday night included Brandon Jennings and Garry Harris—both of whom wore the “Ferocity” model while Malcolm Delaney went with the aforementioned “Shining” model.

Jordan Brand had another banner night with several of its models hitting the hardwood. Russell Westbrook wore his familiar Air Jordan 30.5 PE, Kevin Durant took in the action in the Air Jordan I Retro “Black/Red,” Carmelo Anthony donned an orange Jordan Melo M13, Avery Bradley went Retro with the Air Jordan XX and Briante Weber broke out the Jordan Dub Zero.

Get familiar with the rest of Monday night’s NBA sneaker action in our latest recap.

Photos via Getty Images