-
-
Stephen Curry: Under Armour Curry 3, Kevin Durant: Common Projects Achilles Low
-
James Harden: adidas Harden Vol. 1
-
John Wall: Nike Kobe A.D.
-
Jeremy Lin: adidas Crazylight Boost Low 2016
-
Andrew Wiggins: adidas Crazy Explosive, Paul George: Nike PG1
-
Draymond Green: Nike Zoom Rev 2017
-
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Nike Kyrie 3, Goran Dragic: adidas D Lillard 2
-
Jusuf Nurkic: Nike KD 9, Will Barton: Under Armour ClutchFit Drive 3 Low, Damian Lillard: adidas Dame 3 3
-
Karl-Anthony Towns: Nike Hyperdunk 2016, Thaddeus Young: Nike PG1
-
Wilson Chandler: Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Low, C.J. McCollum: Nike Hyperdunk 2016
-
Marquese Chriss: Nike Kobe A.D.
-
D'Angelo Russell: NikeiD Kyrie 2
-
Taurean Prince: adidas D Lillard 2, T.J. Warren: Nike KD 9
-
DeAndre' Bembry: adidas Dame 3, Jarell Eddie: Nike Kobe XI Elite
-
Bradley Beal: Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Low, Julius Randle: Nike Kobe A.D.
-
Kemba Walker: Jordan Super.Fly 4
-
Andre Drummond: Jordan Extra.Fly, Stanley Johnson: Nike Kyrie 3, Josh Richardson: Nike Hyperdunk Lux '08
-
James Johnson: Jordan CP3.X, Marcus Morris: Nike LeBron 14
-
Trevor Booker: Nike Kobe XI Elite
-
Brandon Knight: adidas Crazy Explosive Low
-
Robert Covington: Nike Hypershift
-
Monta Ellis: Air Jordan XXXI, Gorgui Dieng: Nike Air Max Audacity 2016
-
Isaiah Whitehead: Under Armour Curry 3
-
Greg Monroe: Air Jordan XXXI, Jeremy Lamb: Nike Zoom Rev 2017
-
Briante Weber: Air Jordan XIV Retro
-
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Nike Kyrie 3
-
Trevor Ariza: Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Low
-
Thon Maker: adidas Crazy Explosive Low
-
Beno Udrih: Nike Trey 5 IV, Tyler Johnson: Li-Ning Way of Wade 5
-
Quincy Acy: adidas D Lillard 2
-
Patrick McCaw: Nike KD 9 Elite
1 of 32
NBA Kicks of the Night
Did Markieff Morris lose a bet or is he just sending his support to the Oregon Ducks? The former Kansas Jayhawk and reigning Foamposite king took the floor at the Staples Center rocking the much coveted Nike Air Foamposite One “Oregon” PE. Considering Morris’ alma mater Kansas was ousted by Oregon in the Elite Eight, it’s a peculiar sneaker choice. In the same game, Los Angeles’ D’Angelo Russell continued to show his affinity for the Nike Kyrie 2 as he donned another Laker-themed NikeiD colorway.
Out in Brooklyn, the Nets once again showed their support for the Kiel Colon Cancer Foundation and its #BlueKnots campaign as players took the floor rocking the foundation’s signature blue KCCF laces. Amongst the kicks spotlighted today were Isaiah Whitehead’s Under Armour Curry 3, Trevor Booker’s Nike Kobe XI Elite, Quincy Acy’s adidas D Lillard 2 and Jeremy Lin’s adidas Crazylight Boost Low 2016.
Make sure to check out all these kicks and more as we take a look back at Tuesday night’s action.
Photos via Getty Images
Commentscomments powered by Disqus