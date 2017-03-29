Did Markieff Morris lose a bet or is he just sending his support to the Oregon Ducks? The former Kansas Jayhawk and reigning Foamposite king took the floor at the Staples Center rocking the much coveted Nike Air Foamposite One “Oregon” PE. Considering Morris’ alma mater Kansas was ousted by Oregon in the Elite Eight, it’s a peculiar sneaker choice. In the same game, Los Angeles’ D’Angelo Russell continued to show his affinity for the Nike Kyrie 2 as he donned another Laker-themed NikeiD colorway.

Out in Brooklyn, the Nets once again showed their support for the Kiel Colon Cancer Foundation and its #BlueKnots campaign as players took the floor rocking the foundation’s signature blue KCCF laces. Amongst the kicks spotlighted today were Isaiah Whitehead’s Under Armour Curry 3, Trevor Booker’s Nike Kobe XI Elite, Quincy Acy’s adidas D Lillard 2 and Jeremy Lin’s adidas Crazylight Boost Low 2016.

Make sure to check out all these kicks and more as we take a look back at Tuesday night’s action.

Photos via Getty Images