LeBron James wore a crisp pair of white/navy Nike LeBron 14 PEs as the Cavaliers thumped the Celtics last night in Boston, 114-91. James recorded 36 points, while Kyrie Irving went for 19 in what appeared to be a navy/pink PE of his Nike Kyrie 3. A couple of Air Jordans also made notable appearances on this game. Iman Shumpert rocked the “Obsidian” Air Jordan XV Retro, Jae Crowder wore the “NYC” Air Jordan X Retro and James Young donned the Air Jordan XXXI “All-Star.”

Out in Houston, James Harden propelled the Rockets to victory the Nuggets in his adidas Harden Vol.1 “Disruptor” while Troy Williams wore the “Texas” Nike KD 9. For Denver, Nikola Jokic continued his standout season with a near triple-double performance in his powder blue Nike Hyperdunk 2016. Former Rockets great and recently elected NBA Hall of Famer, Tracy McGrady, took in the action rocking a pair of the adidas Yeezy Boost 750.

Photos via Getty Images