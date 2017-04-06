-

Russell Westbrook: Air Jordan XXX.5

James Harden: adidas Harden Vol.1

Stephen Curry: Under Armour Curry 3, Ronnie Price: Nike Kyrie 1

Chris Paul: Jordan CP3.X

Isaiah Thomas: Nike Kobe A.D.

Tracy McGrady: adidas Yeezy Boost 750

Kyrie Irving: Nike Kyrie 3, Jaylen Brown: adidas Crazylight Boost Low 2016

Nikola Jokic: Nike Hyperdunk 2016

Dorrian Finney-Smith: Nike Zoom Rev 2017, Blake Griffin: Jordan Super.Fly 5

Klay Thompson: Anta KT2

Marc Gasol: Nike Hyperdunk 2016, Steven Adams: adidas D Rose 7

Kyle Lowry: adidas Crazy Explosive Low

Devin Booker: Nike Zoom Rev 2017

Thomas Robinson: Nike KD 9, Kawhi Leonard: Air Jordan XXXI

Iman Shumpert: Air Jordan XV Retro

Jakob Poeltl: Nike Hyperdunk 2016, Tobias Harris: Nike Zoom Kobe 7 FTB

Kenneth Faried: adidas Crazy Explosive

Deron Williams: Nike Kyrie 3, Avery Bradley: Nike KD 9

PJ Tucker: Nike Kobe A.D.

Jordan Clarkson: Nike Zoom Huarache 2K4

Dirk Nowitzki: Nike Air Max Premiere

Jameer Nelson: Nike KD 9

Enes Kanter: Nike Air Max Audacity 2016, JaMychal Green: Nike LeBron 14

James Young: Air Jordan XXXI

Troy Williams: Nike KD 9, Garry Harris: Nike PG1

David Nwaba: adidas D Rose 7, Jonathon Simmons: Air Jordan XXXI

Tyler Ennis: Jordan B.Fly

Tyler Ulis: Nike Kobe XI Elite

Darrun Hilliard: Nike KD 9 Elite

Derrick Jones Jr: Nike Kobe A.D., Patrick McCaw: Air Jordan XXXI
NBA Kicks of the Night
LeBron James wore a crisp pair of white/navy Nike LeBron 14 PEs as the Cavaliers thumped the Celtics last night in Boston, 114-91. James recorded 36 points, while Kyrie Irving went for 19 in what appeared to be a navy/pink PE of his Nike Kyrie 3. A couple of Air Jordans also made notable appearances on this game. Iman Shumpert rocked the “Obsidian” Air Jordan XV Retro, Jae Crowder wore the “NYC” Air Jordan X Retro and James Young donned the Air Jordan XXXI “All-Star.”
Out in Houston, James Harden propelled the Rockets to victory the Nuggets in his adidas Harden Vol.1 “Disruptor” while Troy Williams wore the “Texas” Nike KD 9. For Denver, Nikola Jokic continued his standout season with a near triple-double performance in his powder blue Nike Hyperdunk 2016. Former Rockets great and recently elected NBA Hall of Famer, Tracy McGrady, took in the action rocking a pair of the adidas Yeezy Boost 750.
The rest of Wednesday’s NBA kicks are just a few clicks away.
Photos via Getty Images
