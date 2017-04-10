Sunday night’s NBA action was highlighted by several clutch performances and plenty of fire kicks.

We lead off with Russell Westbrook as he broke Oscar Robertson’s single season mark for triple-doubles as he recorded his 42nd of the season while hitting a three-point bomb at the buzzer to sink the Nuggets. On Westbrook’s feet was his trusty black/orange Air Jordan 30.5 PE. Also hitting a clutch-three at the buzzer was the Lakers’ D’Angelo Russell as he got the shooter’s roll in leading the Lakers to a 110-109 win against the Timberwolves. Russell rocked an all-white colorway of the Nike Kyrie 2 while hitting the game-winner.

In Atlanta, Paul Millsap helped the Hawks overcome a 26-point fourth quarter deficit against the Cavs with a clutch jumper at the end of regulation in a game that would ultimately see Atlanta coming away with a 126-125 victory. Millsap rocked a white/red colorway of the Nike Zoom Live 2017 while Cleveland’s star duo of LeBron James and Kyrie Irving once again brought out PEs of their signature models.

Closing out, P.J. Tucker brought heat to the Garden in the form of the Kaws x Air Jordan IV Retro as the Raptors downed the Knicks 110-97. Tucker joined Gary Payton II as the second player to rock the Kaws IVs this season before switching up to a black/red colorway of the Nike Kobe A.D. DeMar DeRozan rocked the “Compton” colorway en route to a 35 point performance.

