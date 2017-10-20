-
Patrick Beverley: adidas D Rose 8, Lonzo Ball: BBB ZO2 Prime Remix
Paul George: Nike PG1
Carmelo Anthony: Jordan Melo M13
DeMar DeRozan: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
Blake Griffin: Jordan Super.Fly 2017
Kyle Lowry: adidas Crazy Explosive 2016 Low
Kristaps Porzingis: adidas Crazy Explosive PK
Denzel Valentine: Nike Kobe A.D., OG Anunoby: Nike Hyperdunk 2017 Low, Cristiano Feliciano: Nike Zoom Hyperquickness 2016
Paul George: Nike PG1, Tim Hardaway Jr.: Air Jordan XXXI
Lauri Markkanen: Nike Hyperdunk '08, Serge Ibaka: adidas Crazy Explosive 2017
DeAndre Jordan: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
Danilo Gallinari: adidas Crazy Explosive 2017, Brandon Ingram: adidas Crazy Explosive 2016 Low
Jerian Grant: Under Armour Curry 4, CJ Miles: Nike Kyrie 3
Lance Thomas: Jordan Melo M13
NBA Kicks of the Night
Rocking his signature Jordan Melo M13, Carmelo Anthony and the new look Oklahoma City Thunder made easy work of Melo’s former team, the New York Knicks. Paul George played well in the win finishing the night with 28 points in an eye-catching pair of his signature model, the Nike PG1, while Russell Westbrook started off the year with a triple-double in a PE pair of the Air Jordan XXXII. For New York, Kristaps Porzingis scored a game-high 31 points in an adidas Crazy Explosive PE.
Every single PG1 colorway has been a 10/10. pic.twitter.com/BF1wIdts7l
— SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) October 20, 2017
Out in Los Angeles, Lonzo Ball made his much anticipated debut and the rook went with his own signature model, the BBB ZO2 Prime Remix. Patrick Beverley – rocking the latest adidas D Rose 8 – welcomed Ball to the NBA by pretty much locking him up all night as the talented rookie finish the night with just 3 points. Blake Griffin led the Clips to the win as he bulldozed his way to 29 points and 12 rebounds in the Jordan Super.Fly 2017.
Lastly, the Raptors got off to a winning start as they made easy work of Chicago 117-101. Toronto’s All-Star backcourt of DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry went with tried and true models as DeRozan wore the Nike Kobe A.D. Mid and Lowry went with his familiar adidas Crazy Explosive Low 2016 PE.
Get ready for a season full of fire from DeMar. pic.twitter.com/bcmatMUC8o
— SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) October 20, 2017
The rest of the night’s NBA kicks are just ahead.
Photos via Getty Images
