Ahead of Veteran’s Day this Saturday, a couple of 2017 Air Jordan Veteran’s Day PEs made their debut on Wednesday night.

Andre Drummond wore a special Air Jordan XXXII Low model before switching to his normal PEs and Jimmy Butler donned the Air Jordan XVIII Retro version.

Jimmy Butler's rocking these camo "Veteran's Day" 18s tonight. Tough. pic.twitter.com/OBeuMG3IIq — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) November 9, 2017

Both silhouettes featured camo as a nod to the military. Jordan Brand also had several other standouts including Victor Oladipo‘s all-red Air Jordan XXXI Lows, Terrence Ross in both “PSNY” Air Jordan XII and the “Laney” Air Jordan V Retro, and Lance Stephenson, who once again took the floor in the “Chutney” Air Jordan XIII Low Retro.

In Oakland, Stephen Curry rocked the “More Fun” colorway of his Under Armour Curry 4 and Klay Thompson went with a navy version of his Anta KT3 as the Warriors took care of the T-Wolves. In that affair, we also got a good look at Andrew Wiggins‘ grey adidas Crazy Explosive Primeknit 2017.

Make sure to peep these kicks including Devin Booker‘s Suns colorway of the Nike Kobe A.D. Mid and Langston Galloway’s Q4 495 Lo in our latest NBA sneaker recap.

Photos via Getty Images