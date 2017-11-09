-
-
Jimmy Butler: Air Jordan XVIII Retro
-
Kyrie Irving: Nike Kyrie 3
-
Stephen Curry: Under Armour Curry 4
-
Klay Thompson: Anta KT3
-
Victor Oladipo: Air Jordan XXXI Low
-
Andre Drummond: Air Jordan XXXII
-
Andrew Wiggins: adidas Crazy Explosive Primeknit 2017
-
Karl-Anthony Towns: Nike Hyperdunk 2016
-
Lonzo Ball: BBB ZO2 Prime Remix
-
Terrence Ross: Air Jordan V Retro
-
Lance Stephenson: Air Jordan XIII Low Retro
-
Reggie Jackson, Tobias Harris: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
-
Devin Booker: Nike Kobe Mid A.D.
-
Draymond Green: Nike Hyperdunk 2017, Taj Gibson: adidas Crazy Explosive Primeknit 2017
-
Kyle Kuzma: Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low
-
Jeff Teague, Andre Iguodala: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
-
Brandon Ingram: adidas Crazy Explosive Primeknit 2016
-
James Johnson: Nike KD X
-
Bismack Biyombo: Jordan Fly Unlimited
-
Thaddeus Young: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
-
Julius Randle: Nike Kobe A.D., Daniel Theis: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
-
Goran Dragic: adidas Dame 4, Mike James: Nike PG1
-
Jordan Clarkson: Nike LeBron 15
-
Langston Galloway: Q4 495 Lo
-
Tyler Ulis: Nike Kyrie 3
-
Tim Hardaway Jr.: Air Jordan XXXI Low, Nikola Vucevic: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier XI
-
Marquese Chriss: Nike Hyperdunk 2017, Hassan Whiteside: Nike LeBron 12
-
Jaylen Brown: adidas Dame 4, Marcus Morris: Nike Hyperdunk 2017, Aron Baynes: Nike Air Max Dominate
-
Michael Beasley: Nike Hyperdunk 2017, Elfrid Payton: Nike PG1
-
Al Jefferson: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
NBA Kicks of the Night
Ahead of Veteran’s Day this Saturday, a couple of 2017 Air Jordan Veteran’s Day PEs made their debut on Wednesday night.
Andre Drummond wore a special Air Jordan XXXII Low model before switching to his normal PEs and Jimmy Butler donned the Air Jordan XVIII Retro version.
Jimmy Butler's rocking these camo "Veteran's Day" 18s tonight. Tough. pic.twitter.com/OBeuMG3IIq
— SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) November 9, 2017
Both silhouettes featured camo as a nod to the military. Jordan Brand also had several other standouts including Victor Oladipo‘s all-red Air Jordan XXXI Lows, Terrence Ross in both “PSNY” Air Jordan XII and the “Laney” Air Jordan V Retro, and Lance Stephenson, who once again took the floor in the “Chutney” Air Jordan XIII Low Retro.
In Oakland, Stephen Curry rocked the “More Fun” colorway of his Under Armour Curry 4 and Klay Thompson went with a navy version of his Anta KT3 as the Warriors took care of the T-Wolves. In that affair, we also got a good look at Andrew Wiggins‘ grey adidas Crazy Explosive Primeknit 2017.
Make sure to peep these kicks including Devin Booker‘s Suns colorway of the Nike Kobe A.D. Mid and Langston Galloway’s Q4 495 Lo in our latest NBA sneaker recap.
Photos via Getty Images
