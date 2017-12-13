-
-
Andrew Wiggins: adidas Crazy Explosive Primeknit 2017
-
Kyle O'Quinn: adidas D Rose 7
-
Willie Cauley-Stein: Nike PG1
-
LeBron James: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier XI
-
Markieff Morris: Nike Air Foamposite Pro
-
Michael Beasley: Nike KDX
-
Brandon Ingram: adidas Crazy Explosive Primeknit Low 2017
-
Kristaps Porzingis: adidas Crazy Explosive Primeknit 2017
-
Quincy Acy: Under Armour Curry 4
-
Kevin Love: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
-
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Nike Kyrie 3
-
Ben Simmons: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
-
Pau Gasol: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
-
Lonzo Ball: BBB ZO2 Prime Remix
-
Joel Embiid: adidas Mad Bounce
-
Frank Mason: Li-Ning Power 4
-
LaMarcus Aldridge: Jordan Super.Fly 2017
-
Jimmy Butler: Air Jordan XXXII
-
Tyler Ulis: Nike Kobe XI Elite
-
George Hill: Peak Monster GH3
-
Karl-Anthony Towns: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
-
Dirk Nowitzki: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
-
Kawhi Leonard: Air Jordan XXXII
-
Stanley Johnson: Nike PG1, Jamal Murray: adidas Crazy Explosive Primeknit 2017
-
Jarrett Jack: Nike PG1
-
Air Jordan XXXII Low
-
Dennis Schroder: NIke Kobe A.D. Mid
-
Lance Thomas: Nike Air Penny IV
-
DeAndre' Bembry: adidas Dame 4, J.R. Smith: Nike LeBron 15
-
Jose Calderon: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid, Taurean Prince: adidas Dame 4
-
Gary Harris: Nike PG1
-
Otto Porter Jr.: Air Jordan XXXII
-
Langston Gallorway: Q4 495 Lo
-
Bradley Beal: Nike Hyperdunk 2017 Low
-
Devin Harris: Nike PG1
-
De'Aaron Fox: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
1 of 37
NBA Kicks of the Night
Madison Square Garden was the site for some pretty notable sneakers as the Knicks welcomed the Lakers.
Kristaps Porzingis and Brandon Ingram have some of the best adidas Crazy Explosive 2017 PEs so far this year and both pairs were on full display yesterday. Porzingis went with his predominantly blue pair while Ingram rocked his purple number. Jordan Clarkson made sure to appease sneakerheads as he rocked the eye-catching “What The” Nike LeBron 11. Kyle O’Quinn got in on the fun with a wear of the “Arthur Ashe” adidas D Rose 7. Michael Beasley continued to rep the KD line heavy as he wore the “EYBL” Nike KDX.
In Dallas, Kawhi Leonard made his season debut last night and he had on a PE model with the Air Jordan XXXII Low done in white/black/grey colorway and adorned with his signature hand logo on the tongue. Pau Gasol had on his simple white/black Nike Hyperdunk 2017s while Dirk Nowitzki continued with his PE Hyperdunks.
Closing out, we circle back to the adidas Crazy Explosive 2017 as Andrew Wiggins donned a fresh green number and Jamal Murray went off for 28 points in his custom Nuggets joints.
The rest of Tuesday’s best NBA kicks is just ahead.
Photos via Getty Images
Commentscomments powered by Disqus