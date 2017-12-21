-
Lance Stephenson: Air Jordan VIII Retro
Montrezl Harrell: Air Jordan XIII Retro
Kyrie Irving: Nike Kyrie 4
Josh Jackson: Under Armour Heatseeker
Paul George: Nike PG1
Kevin Durant: Nike KDX
James Harden: adidas Harden Vol.1
Russell Westbrook: Air Jordan 30.5
Andre Drummond: Air Jordan XXXII Low
Kent Bazemore: Under Armour Curry 4
Jared Dudley: Nike PG1
Nikola Mirotic: Nike KDX
Chris Paul: Jordan CP3.AE X
Carmelo Anthony: Jordan Melo M13
Stanley Johnson: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
Deyonta Davis: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier XI
Patrick McCaw: Nike PG1
Brandon Ingram: adidas Crazy Explosive Primeknit Low 2017
Kyle Lowry: adidas Crazy Explosive Primeknit Low 2017
Eric Gordon: adidas Crazy Explosive Primeknit Low 2016
OG Anunoby: Nike Kyrie 3
Jordan Ultra.Fly 2
Frank Kaminsky: Jordan Melo M13
Will Barton: Under Armour Drive 4 Low
Lonzo Ball: BBB ZO2 Prime Remix
Kyle Kuzma: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
Larry Nance Jr.: adidas Mad Bounce
Lou Williams: Peak Streetball Master
P.J. Tucker: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Nike Kyrie 3
Bismack Biyombo: Jordan Fly Unlimited
Klay Thompson: Anta KT3
Mason Plumlee: Nike Kyrie 3, Jimmy Butler: Air Jordan XXXII Low
Dennis Smith Jr.: Under Armour Heatseeker
DeMar DeRozan: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Jordan Ultra.Fly
Andrew Wiggins: adidas Crazy Explosive Primeknit 2017, Mason Plumlee: Nike Kyrie 3
Willie Reed: Air Jordan XII Retro
Andre Roberson: Nike Kyrie 2
Marc Gasol: Nike Hyperdunk 2017, JaVale McGee: Nike Air Max Audacity
Evan Turner: Li-Ning Yu Shuai 11
Kemba Walker: Air Jordan X Retro
Dennis Schroder: Nike Kobe A.D., Myles Turner: Nike PG1
Tyler Johnson: Li-Ning Way of Wade 6, Shane Larkin: Nike Kyrie 3
Johnny O'Bryant III: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid, Fred VanVleet: adidas Dame 4
Jayson Tatum: Nike Kyrie 3
George Hill: Peak GH3 Monster
Thaddeus Young: Nike PG1
Tyreke Evans: Nike Kyrie 3
Wesley Matthews: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid, Reggie Jackson: Nike PG1
Arron Afflalo: Air Jordan X Retro, Kris Dunn: adidas Dame 4
Jamal Murray: adidas Crazy Explosive Primeknit 2017
Langston Galloway: Q4 495 Lo
LaMarcus Aldridge: Jordan Super.Fly 2017, Jusuf Nurkic: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
Karl-Anthony Towns: Nike Hyperdunk 2017, Will Barton: Under Armour Drive 4 Low
NBA Kicks of the Night
Our latest gallery is our largest to date with well over 50 images of last night’s NBA sneaker action.
Amongst the top kicks from last night, P.J. Tucker is once again reigns supreme as he brought out the “Oregon Ducks” Air Jordan XIV Retro. Contenders to his throne also came correct as Lance Stephenson went with the Air Jordan VII Retro “Champagne” while Montrezl Harrell rocked the “DMP” Air Jordan XIII Retro.
Under Armour made waves last night as the brand’s latest silhouette, the Heatseeker, debuted on the feet of Dennis Smith Jr. and Josh Jackson, both of whom rocked team-flavored colorways.
Other sneaker highlights included Kyrie Irving‘s clean white/navy/gum colorway of his newest model, the Nike Kyrie 4, Wille Reed in the “Taxi” Air Jordan XII Retro, Stanley Johnson’s Nike Kobe A.D. Mid, and the bevy of adidas Crazy Explosives led by Kyle Lowry, Brandon Ingram and Andrew Wiggins.
Grab a seat and get caught up on the NBA’s latest sneaks just ahead.
Photos via Getty Images
