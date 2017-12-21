Our latest gallery is our largest to date with well over 50 images of last night’s NBA sneaker action.

Amongst the top kicks from last night, P.J. Tucker is once again reigns supreme as he brought out the “Oregon Ducks” Air Jordan XIV Retro. Contenders to his throne also came correct as Lance Stephenson went with the Air Jordan VII Retro “Champagne” while Montrezl Harrell rocked the “DMP” Air Jordan XIII Retro.

Under Armour made waves last night as the brand’s latest silhouette, the Heatseeker, debuted on the feet of Dennis Smith Jr. and Josh Jackson, both of whom rocked team-flavored colorways.

Other sneaker highlights included Kyrie Irving‘s clean white/navy/gum colorway of his newest model, the Nike Kyrie 4, Wille Reed in the “Taxi” Air Jordan XII Retro, Stanley Johnson’s Nike Kobe A.D. Mid, and the bevy of adidas Crazy Explosives led by Kyle Lowry, Brandon Ingram and Andrew Wiggins.

Grab a seat and get caught up on the NBA’s latest sneaks just ahead.

Photos via Getty Images