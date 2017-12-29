Custom sneakers are becoming much more prevalent in the League and Thursday night saw James Harden and Mario Hezonja both rocking some dope creations. Harden wore a white-based colorway of his adidas Harden Vol.1 that was customized with a red toe depicting his bearded silhouette along with some graphic details central to his basketball career. Hezonja – whose nickname is Super Mario – donned a pair of Nike Hyperdunk 2017 Lows featuring the popular Nintendo character along with the Super Star.

There’s no slowing down P.J. Tucker‘s sneaker game as he opted for a wild pair of NikeiD Kobe 9 Elite Lows. Both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Tobias Harris also went the Kobe route with both wearing the “Passion” Nike Kobe A.D. Mid from the “Mamba Mentality” Pack. Out in San Antonio, Michael Beasley rocked the most recent pair of Nike LeBron XIV Lows in the “Dark Stucco” colorway.

Make sure to check out the rest of night in NBA kicks and in the comments below, let us know if you enjoy seeing more and more players rocking custom sneakers.

Photos via Getty Images