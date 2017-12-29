-
James Harden: adidas Harden Vol.1
P.J. Tucker: NikeiD Kobe 9 Elite Low
Giannis Antetokounmpo: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
Michael Beasley: Nike LeBron XIV Low
Kyrie Irving: Nike Kyrie 3
Andrew Wiggins: adidas Crazy Explosive Primeknit 2017
Jimmy Butler: Air Jordan XXXII Low
Joel Embiid: adidas Mad Bounce
Karl-Anthony Towns: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
Ben Simmons: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
Jamal Crawford: adidas Dame 4
Joel Embiid: adidas Mad Bounce, Jusuf Nurkic: Nike KDX
LaMarcus Aldridge: Jordan Super.Fly 2017, Kristaps Porzingis: adidas Crazy Explosive Primeknit 2017
Stanley Johnson: Nike PG1
Briante Weber: Air Jordan X Retro, Shane Larkin: Nike Kyrie 3
Andre Drummond: Air Jordan X Retro
Tony Parker: Peak TP9.V, Frank Ntilikina: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
Shabazz Napier: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier XI
Aaron Gordon: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
Jarrett Jack: Nike PG1
C.J. McCollum: Li-Ning Yu Shuai 11
Marcus Smart: adidas Dame 4, Al Horford: Nike Hyperdunk 2017, Terry Rozier: Nike Kobe A.D.
Tobias Harris: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid, Elfrid Payton: Nike Kobe XI Elite Low
Amir Johnson: Jordan Super.Fly 2017, Pat Connaughton: Nike Air Max Dominate
NBA Kicks of the Night
Custom sneakers are becoming much more prevalent in the League and Thursday night saw James Harden and Mario Hezonja both rocking some dope creations. Harden wore a white-based colorway of his adidas Harden Vol.1 that was customized with a red toe depicting his bearded silhouette along with some graphic details central to his basketball career. Hezonja – whose nickname is Super Mario – donned a pair of Nike Hyperdunk 2017 Lows featuring the popular Nintendo character along with the Super Star.
There’s no slowing down P.J. Tucker‘s sneaker game as he opted for a wild pair of NikeiD Kobe 9 Elite Lows. Both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Tobias Harris also went the Kobe route with both wearing the “Passion” Nike Kobe A.D. Mid from the “Mamba Mentality” Pack. Out in San Antonio, Michael Beasley rocked the most recent pair of Nike LeBron XIV Lows in the “Dark Stucco” colorway.
Make sure to check out the rest of night in NBA kicks and in the comments below, let us know if you enjoy seeing more and more players rocking custom sneakers.
Photos via Getty Images
