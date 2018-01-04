Wednesday night turned out to be an epic night of kicks in the NBA headlined by the debut of Russell Westbrook’s first signature model.

Westbrook wore his Jordan Why Not Zer0.1 in the Thunder’s wipeout of the Lakers 133-96. The shoe features a photographic collage of Westbrook and Jordan along with several graphic elements. Dubbed the “Mirror Image,” this shoe is slated for release on January 15 with a retail price of $125.

LeBron James also made waves on Wednesday as he brought out a new colorway of his Nike LeBron 15. This sleek white/black number is this silhouette’s version of the “Graffiti” model that has been one of the more popular colorways in previous LeBron releases.

On top of Brodie and King James’ kicks, the night also featured a number of incredible pairs. Carmelo Anthony and Paul George both wore sick colorways of their respective models, Marcus Morris busted out the “Bred” Air Jordan XI Retro while Briante Weber and P.J. Tucker both wore the “Bred” XIIIs. Lance Stephenson did his thing in the “OVO” Air Jordan Xs and DeMar DeRozan went with the “Challenge Red” Nike Kobe 8 System. Last, but certainly not least, John Wall once again rocked his “Floral” J Wall 1.

Peep our recap of last night’s incredible display of NBA kicks in the gallery above.

Photos via Getty Images