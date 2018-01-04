-
LeBron James: Nike LeBron 15
John Wall: adidas J Wall 1
DeMar DeRozan: Nike Kobe 8 System
Wayne Ellington: Air Jordan XXXI Low
Kevin Durant: Nike KD X
Jimmy Butler: Air Jordan XXXII Low
Carmelo Anthony: Jordan Melo M13
C.J. MIles: Nike Kyrie 3
Greg Monroe: Air Jordan XXXI
Joe Johnson: Jordan Ultra.Fly 2
Andrew Wiggins: adidas Crazy Explosive Primeknit 2017
Josh Jackson: Under Armour Heat Seeker
Karl-Anthony Towns: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
Paul George: Nike PG1
T.J. Warren: Nike Lunar Hypergamer
Brandon Ingram: adidas Crazy Explosive Low 2016
P.J. Tucker: Air Jordan XIII Retro
Stephen Curry: Under Armour Curry 4
Jordan Clarkson: Off White x Nike Hyperdunk 2017
Gerald Green: Air Jordan XI Retro
Lance Stepheson: Air Jordan X Retro
Jayson Tatum: Nike PG1
Gary Harris: Nike PG1
Terry Rozier: Nike Kobe A.D.
Draymond Green: Nike React Hyperdunk 2017, Nick Young: adidas Crazy Explosive Primeknit Low 2017, Dirk Nowitzki: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
Jerami Grant: Air Jordan VIII Retro
Nene Hilario: Air Jordan XXXI
Michael Beasley: Nike LeBron 14 Low, Otto Porter Jr.: Air Jordan XXXII
Kyrie Irving: Nike Kyrie 3, LeBron James: Nike LeBron 15
Justin Holiday: Nike PG1
Ben Simmons: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
Briante Weber: Air Jordan XIII Retro
Jamal Murray: adidas Dame 4
Chris Paul: Jordan CP3.AE X
Giannis Antetokounmpo: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
Courtney Lee: Nike PG1, Bradley Beal: Nike Hyperdunk 2017 Low
Joel Embiid: adidas Mad Bounce, LaMarcus Aldridge: Jordan Super.Fly 2017
James Johnson: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
Patty Mills: Under Armour Drive 4 Low, Jerryd Bayless: adidas Crazy Explosive Low 2016
Eric Bledsoe: Nike LeBron 15, Cory Jospeh: Nike PG1
Jae Crowder: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier XI, Marcus Morris: Air Jordan XI Retro, LeBron James: Nike LeBron 15
Donovan Mitchell: adidas Dame 4
Jrue Holiday: Nike LeBron 15
Spencer Dinwiddie: Nike Hyperdunk 2017 Low
DeMarcus Cousins: Nike Air Max Dominate
NBA Kicks of the Night
Wednesday night turned out to be an epic night of kicks in the NBA headlined by the debut of Russell Westbrook’s first signature model.
Westbrook wore his Jordan Why Not Zer0.1 in the Thunder’s wipeout of the Lakers 133-96. The shoe features a photographic collage of Westbrook and Jordan along with several graphic elements. Dubbed the “Mirror Image,” this shoe is slated for release on January 15 with a retail price of $125.
LeBron James also made waves on Wednesday as he brought out a new colorway of his Nike LeBron 15. This sleek white/black number is this silhouette’s version of the “Graffiti” model that has been one of the more popular colorways in previous LeBron releases.
On top of Brodie and King James’ kicks, the night also featured a number of incredible pairs. Carmelo Anthony and Paul George both wore sick colorways of their respective models, Marcus Morris busted out the “Bred” Air Jordan XI Retro while Briante Weber and P.J. Tucker both wore the “Bred” XIIIs. Lance Stephenson did his thing in the “OVO” Air Jordan Xs and DeMar DeRozan went with the “Challenge Red” Nike Kobe 8 System. Last, but certainly not least, John Wall once again rocked his “Floral” J Wall 1.
Peep our recap of last night’s incredible display of NBA kicks in the gallery above.
Photos via Getty Images
