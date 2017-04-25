-
February 1998: Nike Air Foamposite Pro
April 1998: Nike Total Air Foamposite Max
May 1999: Nike Vis Zoom Uptempo
October 1999: Nike Air Flightposite
March 2000: Nike Air Flightposite
February 2001: Nike Air Max Duncan
January 2002: Nike Shox BB4
February 2002: Nike Air Max Duncan 2
March 2002: Nike Air Max Duncan 2
March 2002: Nike Air Max Duncan 2
May 2002: Nike Air Max Duncan 2
January 2003: Nike Air Max Duncan 2
June 2003: adidas A3 Superstar
June 2003: adidas A3 Superstar
February 2004: adidas a3 Superstar Ultra
July 2004: adidas D Cool
April 2005: adidas D Cool
June 2005: adidas D Cool
October 2006: adidas_1 Basketball
March 2007: adidas Stealth CC
May 2007: adidas Stealth CC
June 2007: adidas Stealth CC
June 2007: adidas Stealth CC
November 2008: adidas TS Commander Tim Duncan
January 2009: adidas TS Bounce Commander
April 2009: adidas TS Bounce Commander
December 2009: adidas TS Commander
December 2009: adidas TS Commander
January 2010: adidas TS Commander
November 2010: adidas Big Fundamental
May 2012: adidas Big Fundamental
February 2013: adidas Crazy Fast
June 2013: adidas Crazyquick
June 2013: adidas Crazyquick
June 2014: adidas Crazyquick
Tim Duncan’s Best Sneakers
The Hall of Famer was one of the few to get signature sneakers from both the Swoosh and the Three Stripes.
Tim Duncan showed up to receive his 2002 MVP Trophy in jean shorts and Birkenstocks. And for most of his 19 seasons in the League, the Hall of Famer’s off-court style included dad jeans and ugly shirts that were somehow too big for him. He was unstoppable on the court and his game demanded the utmost respect, but he really had no style to speak of.
Amazingly though, Timmy—up until the final few years of his tenure with the Spurs—had some of the best sneakers in the NBA, despite the photo below.
Duncan was selected with the first overall pick in the 1997 NBA Draft, coming out of Wake Forest, which is a Nike school. He signed with the Swoosh for his rookie season. Nike made sure that Duncan, then the game’s best young big man prospect, had their newest sneakers. During his six years as a Nike athlete, Duncan wore Foams, Flightposites and the Total Air Foamposite Max. He even landed two signature silhouettes, the Air Max Duncan and Air Max Duncan 2.
When he joined adidas in 2003, we were there to see the beginning of a relationship that’s stood the test of time. From his first A3 Superstar model to the Stealth Duncan to the Crazyquick, Duncan became adidas’ rock. He was part of a stacked roster of talent back in the day, and he’s still an adidas athlete.
Check out the gallery above to see his signature sneakers from both brands, as well as the rest of the heat that he wore during his incredible career. Happy 41st birthday, TD!
