Carmelo Anthony’s thirteenth (!) sneaker with Jordan Brand is officially here. It’s built with comfort and speed in mind. Here’s more from the Brand:

The shoe’s Flight Speed traction rubber outsole features a modified traction pattern to enhance grip for quick cuts and stop-and-go starts. A kurim and mesh upper provides lightweight protection and durability to withstand the rigors of the game and Flight Speed technology is injected into the phylon midsole for enhanced responsiveness.

Images of the Jordan Melo M13 have been floating around for a few weeks now. The first colorway, which Carmelo will rock this Sunday against the Celtics, is now available at select retailers, with a general release date slated for January 1.

Photos courtesy of Nike