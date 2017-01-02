Two of the top-3 prospects in the Class of 2017 and 2018 faced off at the Les Schwab Invitational in Oregon last week. Michael Porter Jr, a five-star recruit in the senior class and committed to play at Washington next fall, and Marvin Bagley, a candidate for top player in the junior class, met in the championship game of the showcase, where Sierra Canyon, undefeated at the time and in possession of the No. 1 spot in the national rankings, was upset by Porter’s Nathan Hale, who is led by first-year coach Brandon Roy. Check out the highlights above from BallisLife for all the action.