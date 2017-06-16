When we last caught up with Dylan and Dakota Gonzalez, they were fresh off their decision to skip their senior seasons at UNLV in pursuit of working in music. They’ve already dropped their first EP on SoundCloud. But their shared passion for music wasn’t the only reason they decided to forego their final year of college basketball eligibility.

Frustration with the NCAA’s rigidity played a role in their choice to graduate early, as Dylan and Dakota said in an interview (video above) with Ballerz World Live.

Video courtesy of Ballerz World Live